The COVID-19 pandemic continued to effect Wyoming’s economy in the first three months of 2021.
From the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, Wyoming lost 13,889 jobs, a drop of 5.2%, and total payroll fell by $192.6 million, or 5.7%.
Job losses were seen in 18 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, according to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.
Campbell County’s employment fell by 10%, or 2,533 jobs, while payroll dropped by $54.8 million, a 15% decrease. In the first quarter of 2021, the average monthly employment was 22,386, down from 24,919 in the first quarter of 2020. The largest loss of jobs occurred in the mining sector, including oil and gas, where about 1,400 jobs were lost. Employment also fell in construction, local government, wholesale trade and manufacturing.
Statewide, the mining sector suffered the biggest loss, with 5,484 jobs lost. Leisure and hospitality lost 2,686 jobs, while construction dropped by 2,372 jobs.
Campbell County was behind only Natrona County in terms of jobs lost. Natrona lost 3,095 jobs, an 8% decrease, and its total payroll fell by $62 million, a 13% drop. It lost about 1,200 jobs in the mining sector.
Sweetwater, Converse and Laramie counties round out the top five, each reporting 1,600 to 1,700 jobs lost.
Looking ahead, preliminary data show that from second quarter 2020 to second quarter 2021, employment grew by about 14,150 jobs and total payroll rose by $254.8 million. The increase is due to the fact that the 2020 employment and wage numbers were unusually low because of the pandemic, and job growth in 2021 reflects a return to more normal employment levels.
