By the beginning of November, the surge of COVID-19 in Campbell County was more of a full-on onslaught.
After averaging less than a half a confirmed case a day for the first months of the pandemic, the county averaged more than 45 cases a day in the last week of the month. In about six weeks, the county’s case count ballooned from 246 to 958.
At the same time, the pandemic was surging across Wyoming as it passed 10,500 cases.
More troubling for local public health officials was Campbell County’s positivity rate, which had grown to more than 23%, and would continue to increase through the end of the year. That means that of every 100 people tested for COVID-19, more than 23 came back positive.
It was a stark contrast to the first weeks of the pandemic when people questioned its veracity and that it was a public health threat.
Jason Robinson, who tested positive for the virus, remembered back to the beginning of the pandemic when people were skeptical and would ask, “but do you know anyone who got it?”
In the past weeks, however, “I’ve seen some change in attitudes and thoughts from some people,” he said. “More people are wearing masks, sanitizing, stuff like that. It slowly is kind of catching up to this area, where other areas it hit a lot faster, harder.”
Robinson also said he gained a different perspective on the virus.
“I can’t call it a political thing,” he said. “You hear some people saying, ‘Oh, it’s just political and it will be gone by Election Day.’ Everybody has all these crazy, weird thoughts. I just know that people get sick and there are different levels of it.
“If you don’t want to get it, you try to do what you can and take the precautions.”
The rush continues
As much of the daily attention of people around Campbell County was focused on politics and the impending general election, COVID-19 was roiling.
With the holidays around the corner, many began to worry about Thanksgiving and Christmas travel as state and federal health officials urged families to remain distanced.
As the death toll from the novel coronavirus began to build, the news broke that Campbell County Health had quietly closed Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House to inpatient services. There just wasn’t a demand for those end-of-life services, CCH officials said. Although the closure wasn’t pandemic-related, some questioned having it shuttered just as COVID-19 was starting to spread rapidly through the community.
At the same time, CCH reported severe staffing problems as it tried to deal with an increasing caseload and more virus-related hospitalization while also short more than 120 people a day on average. They were out either with the virus or quarantining because they had been a close contact with someone positive.
Those surging numbers in Campbell County and around the state prompted Gov. Mark Gordon to take a more hard line on the pandemic, saying it’s time the state “woke up” and took COVID-19 seriously.
During an early November pandemic public briefing, Gordon expressed concern and anger over the surge and how residents had responded.
“We are being knuckleheads about this,” the governor said, adding that while he hadn’t yet tightened up the state’s public health orders, it “absolutely” would happen if the surge continued.
With hospitals already at capacity, he expressed concern for overwhelmed health care workers. He also said more cases of the virus were bad for the economy.
“We’ve had more businesses around the state closed because of sick workers than by any of our health orders,” he said. “It’s time that Wyoming woke up and got serious about what it’s doing.”
By Nov. 14, Campbell County saw its confirmed cases of the virus explode by 471% in six weeks, from 306 to 1,748.
A dilemma
On the other end of the spectrum, area families were concerned about their urge to follow public health guidelines and stay home when not feeling well and responsibility to their families.
Jessica Paul and her family were one of those living between the cracks of COVID.
When her husband Cody Critel, 30, first started feeling sick, it was during his off days. He’s the sole source of income for the family and did not get paid sick time.
The day before he was due back to work, they tried to get a rapid test. If all he had was a cold, he’d fight through it and go to work.
But they couldn’t get tested quickly enough. Demand for tests had Campbell County Health backlogged several days, and getting results would take even longer.
Financially, “We barely make it as it is when he makes it to work every single day,” Paul said.
Eventually, their choices were clear: Go to work sick or stay home and lose money they can’t afford to.
“When it affects us and our ability to pull in a wage, keep our home, pay our bills, they should make an exception,” she said about getting a quick turnaround on a test. “We live paycheck to paycheck.
“In a situation like this, you’re torn between doing the right thing and staying home and doing what’s considered the wrong thing and going to work.”
Paul said she spoke out about her family’s dilemma because she knows that “we’re not the only family that has that issue.”
By the time her family’s story was told, the county’s death count had risen to six and there had been 1,748 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Campbell County. The positivity rate also had surpassed 30%, nearly triple the overall state average of 11%.
Ultimately, Critel masked up, brought hand sanitizer with him and did his best to stay away from his co-workers. After a short shift, he went back home sick, where he stayed through the next day.
“We’re debating whether or not he’s going to go back to work tomorrow,” Paul said, adding it was a no-win situation for her family.
“It’s a scary situation,” she said. “You want to do the right thing and it leaves you feeling really guilty if you don’t.”
More mandates
In a 180-degree turn for many in Wyoming, more than half of the state’s counties had applied for and been granted approval by the state Department of Health to implement their own face mask mandates by the end of November.
Gov. Gordon would eventually follow suit and order that masks be worn in all public facilities, but stopped short of mandating them be worn outside at all times.
But less than a week before Thanksgiving, 15 of the state’s 23 counties had appealed to the state. The request were made because, despite the counties’ efforts to urge people to social distance, wear masks on their own and not let their guard down, the coronavirus continued to spread out of control.
“We’re relied on people to be responsible and they’re being irresponsible,” Gordon said.
While he had for months maintained a resistance to issuing a statewide mask mandate, the governor said that “all things are on the table” if the tide didn’t turn.
If I can’t rely on you, we’re going to have to do something else,” he said.
Campbell County had discussed a mask rule of its own, but didn’t make a request of the state.
While local sentiment from many businesses and public officials remained adamant against a mask mandate, they also said it would be the lesser of evils between that and shutting down the economy again.
“While I appreciate the possibility of a mask mandate, I just don’t want a shutdown again,” said Josh McGrath of ERA Priority Real Estate during a November Zoom meeting with Wyoming Department of Health Director Michael Ceballos hosted by the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m just not a fan of shutting businesses back down,” he said. “It wasn’t to the benefit of anybody the first time.”
He also agreed with Gordon that if people do the right thing on their own, the government won’t have to intercede.
“It’s not difficult,” he said about being courteous and safe. “It’s doing all the right things. We all have to contribute and help out. I went to my daughter’s basketball game last night and everyone wore a mask. Every person wore a mask.”
For small businesses that don’t have the backup of a corporate office or deep pockets to spend tens of thousands of dollars on virus mitigation, keeping their own employees safe is difficult enough without also having to enforce mask-wearing of customers, said Traci Barkey, owner of City Brew Coffee in Gillette.
“You cannot overwhelm all these businesses (with regulation),” she said. “Most of these businesses are barely getting by as it is. We’re adults, most of us here, and we should be able to choose how we live our lives and be respectful of everyone.”
On Dec. 9, Gordon issued a statewide mask mandate, which prompted a local protest.
Cigarette smoke lingered in the cold air the next evening as a crowd grew outside of the Campbell County Courthouse.
Flood lights illuminated the strip of downtown Gillette sidewalks. American flags were waved on the courthouse steps as about 40 people gathered.
As planned, no one wore a mask.
“Whether a protest works or not, it makes a big statement,” said Shannon Hanson, who organized the anti-mask event.
She took to Facebook to rally support when the mask mandate was announced and dozens of people answered the call.
During the exchange, the crowd spoke about a wide range of political topics, many regarding masks and public health orders, but also constitutional freedoms and even the 2020 presidential election results.
A petition circulated around the crowd, started by Jacob Dalby.
Before the protest began, he said he and the nearly 20 other people circulating petitions around town had gathered about 500 signatures. The petition was in opposition of mandatory vaccinations, quarantines, curfews, mask mandates and restricting capacity in bars and restaurants.
Cancellations
The COVID-19 surge also put the brakes on some of the largest and most popular holiday events in the community. While there had been some rebound over previous months with nonprofits and other groups being able to hold events, the holiday slate of things to do was noticeably lighter.
While the Gillette Main Street Holiday Ice Festival was a go, as well as the Festival of Lights and Parade of Lights, the Gillette Chamber Singers had to cancel their holiday concerts.
The college Christmas tree lighting also was nixed, along with the December show by the Powder River Playhouse. The annual New Life Community Craft Show also was a COVID-19 casualty, which impacted many local crafters and artists who sell their work at the show.
And New Year’s Eve was much more dull without the popular Buck and Ball social and rodeo.
The News Record’s annual year in review, which runs in the last issue of the year, was dominated by the pandemic to close out 2020. The headline summed it up: “A terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year.”
