BOYS SOCCER
Bolts boys soccer beat Camels 1-0 at home on Thursday
Thunder Basin High School defeated Campbell County at home on Thursday 1-0.
Freshman Hunter Fitzgerald scored the only goal of the game with under four minutes left in the first half. Bolts coach Saber Garcia said Fitzgerald has throughout the season played above his grade level.
Through the rest of the game, Garcia thought his team’s effort level was lower than what he would’ve liked to see. Still, the win solidified the team’s place in second in the 4A East and a win against Sheridan would earn the Bolts first.
The Camels will be facing an uphill battle in the regional tournament in Sheridan next week. They will have to face either Cheyenne Central or Thunder Basin.
The Bolts on the other hand are riding high with a nine-game win streak. Defense has been a key to the team’s success on that front. The back line has shut down offenses and kept the ball away from goalkeeper Colton Vetter.
Thunder Basin boys soccer drops last game of regular season to Sheridan
Thunder Basin High School couldn’t keep its win streak entering the playoffs as the Bolts lost their final game of the regular season 2-0 to Sheridan.
The Bolts held a nine-game win streak after defeating Campbell County at Thunder Basin on Thursday. Thunder Basin will be the second seed in the regional tournament in Sheridan after finishing with one more loss than Cheyenne Central.
After Tuesday’s win, coach Saber Garcia said the energy from the team was lacking. In the team’s nine-game win streak, the defense was the key and against Sheridan it couldn’t hold off the Broncs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bolts girls soccer beats Camels 2-0 in overtime
Thunder Basin beat Campbell County 2-0 in overtime at home on Thursday.
The two teams battled in a much closer matchup than the first game against the two teams. Campbell County, riding a three-game win streak, had confidence in their ability to hold off the Bolts’ offensive attack.
Through regulation, the Camels were able to possess the ball and prevent many opportunities for Thunder Basin to score. Toward the end of the regulation, the Bolts began to press with junior Attie Westbrook, but the Camels back line and goalkeeper Onna Castellanos held out.
Westbrook scored in the third minute of overtime, the first goal of the game. Less than four minutes later, Bolts senior Brooke Dunham scored a second goal after the ball bounced away from Castellanos giving an open shot at the net.
Despite the loss, the Camels made a strong push against a team that is one of the best in 4A. Their regular season is over and will now move on to the regional tournament in Sheridan.
Bolts escape Sheridan with last-minute goal to keep unbeaten streak alive
Thunder Basin High School defeated Sheridan 1-0 on Friday night to keep the team’s unbeaten streak alive through the regular season.
The Bolts have now had three-straight regular seasons without a loss. The last time the Bolts didn’t win or tie was the 2021 state championship against Rock Springs, the only loss of that season.
The game remained tied for 79 of the 80 minutes of game time. The lone goal of the game came from senior Eagan Clark in the final 45 seconds of the match.
The win gives the Bolts the honor as the only 4A team to finish without a loss on the season. Cody, a 3A team, also finished without a loss.
As the team looks to repeat as state champions, the Bolts will be looking to have the dominance the team had toward the middle of the season. The team will be back in Sheridan next week for the regional tournament.
SOFTBALL
Bolts beat Laramie twice in Thursday doubleheader
Thunder Basin High School returned to action with two wins over Laramie on Thursday, 11-5 and 20-0.
Game 1
The Bolts started slower than usual on offense in the first game against Laramie. The visiting Lady Plainsmen scored the first run, but the Bolts responded with three of their own in the first inning. Both teams were held scoreless in the second inning.
The Bolts scored three more runs in the third but didn’t bring another runner home until the sixth inning when the team scored five runs.
A three-run inning from Laramie in the seventh wasn’t enough as the Bolts won 11-5.
Ella Partlow pitched all seven innings and allowed five hits and five walks against seven strikeouts.
Game 2
Thunder Basin’s second matchup was much more similar to how the team’s games have gone. Thunder Basin started with three runs again but added five more in the second.
In the fourth inning, the Bolts were clicking. The team brought in 12 runs and cleared the 20-run threshold the Bolts had only done once earlier in the season.
Allie Rodgers and Fallon Wilkerson started in the circle for the Bolts and they gave up a combined six hits and one walk to two strikeouts.
The Bolts dominated the game defensively, which was the team’s concern at the start of the season with a lack of time on the field.
Bolts put over 20 runs on Cheyenne South in Friday doubleheader
Thunder Basin High School exploded offensively against Cheyenne South, scoring 45 runs across the team’s two games on Friday.
Game 1
The Bolts got to work quickly against the Bison as Ella Partlow struck out the side on defense and the offense racked up 12 runs. The team had eight hits and four walks in the opening frame. Each batter had two at-bats in the inning.
Partlow continued to dominate in the circle, striking out two of three batters in both the second and third innings. The only hit allowed in the game came with one out in the fifth inning.
“This weekend I think we played our best defensively,” coach Doug Cox said. “It’s not always easy on senior night with emotions to come out. They came out and stomped them early and allowed some girls to move around and get some playing time they might not have normally gotten.”
The Bolts added runs in the final three innings, with one in the second, three coming in the third and five in the fourth. The team had 21 runs from 20 hits. Nine batters earned a hit and five had multiple hits. Seniors Partlow and Caitline Kaul led the team with four each.
Game 2
The Bolts made quick work of the Bison in Game 2, only needing two innings to score 24 runs.
Allie Rodgers started at pitcher for the Bolts and didn’t allow a hit in the two innings of play she had.
Offensively, the Bolts got plenty of hits to load the bases in the first inning. Emma Kimberling hit an inside-the-park home run that brought four runners home. By the time Cheyenne South could record a second out, the Bolts were up 13-0.
The Bison were able to score in the second off an error, but left the inning with a runner being ruled out for being outside the base path.
In the second inning, the Bolts continued to get almost every batter on the bases, taking a 22-1 lead before the second out of the inning. An RBI double from Danica Shawver brought home the final two runs of the inning for the Bolts.
The Bison managed two runs in the third, but it was too little, too late. The 21-run lead was enough to give the Bolts the win after three innings.
Thunder Basin’s two wins put the team at 12-3 on the year. Against Laramie on Thursday and Cheyenne South on Friday, the Bolts scored 86 runs and allowed eight.
“I think we’re at a really good space,” Kimberling said. “We started off iffy in the beginning of the season, but we’ve hit our stride and I think we’re going to keep doing that.”
The Bolts will face a one-loss Cody at home on Tuesday.
Camels hold Laramie scoreless in Friday doubleheader
Campbell County High School softball won both of its games against Laramie on senior night and didn’t give up a run in either game.
Game 1
Campbell County won its conference game against Laramie 15-0 in a five inning ballgame.
The bats were alive from the first inning, as the Camels scored in all four innings the team went to the batter’s box. All but two batters recorded hits and five had two or more.
In the circle, junior Avery Gray allowed only two hits across five innings of play, striking out 12 batters along the way. Only three outs in the entire game didn’t come from a strikeout.
Gray got it going offensively too, driving home the first two runs with a home run after Lanae Kimbley tripled in her first at-bat. Kimbley and Gray were the two batters to bring more runs in the second as both recorded an RBI single.
In the third inning, the team got more runners on base by taking advantage of errors and manufacturing runs through the short game. The Camels did more of the same in the fourth with a Kimbley three-run homer sprinkled in. Kimbley finished the game 3-4 with 5 RBI. She tied for the second-most hits with Addie Rambo behind Gray (4).
“We hit the ball really well, and that was fun to do on senior night,” coach Haley Gray said. “I was happy to see the the sticks come alive.”
Game 2
The second game featured senior Jadeyn “Red” Snyder in the circle in what Haley Gray called her best performance of the season. Snyder allowed only three hits through five innings and threw eight strikeouts to one walk.
“That was one the best performances she’s had,” Haley Gray said. “She had it, and she hit the ball too.”
The Camels didn’t need much offense again, thanks to the pitching and defense. Campbell County had one run in the second inning, a RBI double from Alexis Alexander which brought senior Lilith Vanberkom home. Vanberkom is one of the team’s seniors and has been part of the program for all three years of Camel softball. Most nights she takes the junior varsity field, but on senior night, she showed her speed on the varsity diamond.
“The girls played for them this game,” Haley Gray said. “They’re all crying when they were hugging them because some of these girls have been playing together since they were seven, eight-years old. It is emotional to see them go, but I couldn’t ask for a better senior night.
The batters had nine hits but couldn’t get runs on the board until the fourth inning in which the team scored five runs. The Camels got five consecutive batters on base with an error, a walk, a double, a triple then a single. Before Laramie could record a second out, Campbell County had added five runs.
From there on out, Snyder and the defense held, giving up only one run through the remainder of the game.
“It really meant a lot to have a good game, especially tonight,” Snyder said. “It felt special because I had all my family out there watching me.”
With the two wins, the Camels are now 10-5. The days left in the regular season are dwindling, but the team will have a slew of games through the next week to finish out the season.
Camels softball overloads Cheyenne South, scores 40 runs in two games
Campbell County High School returned to the field on Saturday and defeated Cheyenne South 10-0 and 30-1 in a doubleheader.
Game 1
The Camels won 10-0 in a five-inning game to start the morning. Junior Avery Gray returned to the circle after her two-hit and 12-strikeout performance against Laramie with a two-hit and 10-strikeout outing.
Lanae Kimbley earned the first run of the game after Gray flied out to right field.
The Camels scored four runs in both the second and third innings. Campbell County had four hits in the second and three hits in the third. The final run of the game came from Bailey Gray in the fourth on a RBI single.
Six batters had a hit in the game with three having two hits: Kimbley, Addie Rambo and Patience Smith.
Game 2
The Camels’ bats dominated in the second game, scoring nine runs in both the first and third innings and 30 across the four innings.
Cheyenne South scored the first run in the first inning after the first two batters found hits. Sophomore Sam Torres retired the next three batters to close the inning.
Six hits in the first inning drove nine runs home. The Camels had three-straight doubles and four in five batters in the second inning to run the score up to 17-1.
The third inning featured another nine runs for the Camels as the team loaded the bases and continued to bring runners home. The final four runs came in the fourth.
Every batter recorded a hit in the game. Avery Gray led the team with four hits in her four plate appearances.
Torres in five innings in the circle allowed four hits and four walks while striking out 10 batters.
The weekend that the team had at the batter’s box was more than an encouraging sign for coach Haley Gray. The team still has plenty of games to keep the pressure up offensively heading into state in two weeks.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bolts take first in nine events of Camel Qualifier
Thunder Basin High School took first in nine events at the Camel Qualifier track invite at Campbell County High School on Friday.
Starting off for the girls was freshman Grace Miller who took first in the 100-meter dash. Miller took second in the 200-meter dash. Junior Chloe Crabtree finished second to Miller in the event.
The girls took second in both the 4x100 and 4x400-meter dashes and first in the 4x800.
For field events, senior Kyrie Garrison took first in the high jump and junior Jalyn Shepherd won the discus throw. Shepherd also finished fourth in the shot put.
For the boys, junior Landon Scalise won the 100-meter dash and senior Kayden LaFramboise won the 200-meter dash. Behind LaFramboise were two Bolts: juniors Bridger Norton and Bradley Ekstrom took second and third, respectively.
Senior Kyle Papenfuss won the 400-meter dash. Junior Nolan Hottell took third in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump.
On the relays, the boys took first in both the 4x100 and 4x400-meter dash.
The meet was the last of the season ahead of the regional invite which will be hosted at Thunder Basin.
Campbell County finished regular season of outdoor track with Camel Qualifier
Campbell County High School completed its outdoor track regular season with a final meet at home on Friday.
The big star of the day was senior Jeff Pelton who won and set a school record in the triple jump. He cleared 45-08.75 to earn the record. Pelton also took third in the 100-meter dash.
The Camels had several other first-place finishers. Sophomore Raynor Ranum won the shot put event with a distance of 50-09.5. Ranum edged out fellow Camel senior Cooper Stevens who threw for 50-04.75.
Sophomore Adam Gibson took first in the long jump and was followed by two straight Camels in seniors Kody Kline and Ian Carter.
The boys took second in the 4x100 and the 4x400-meter relays.
For the girls, senior Aja Roberts won the 400-meter dash. In the relays, the Camels took first in the 4x400-meter dash and second in the 4x800-meter dash.
Sophomore Reese Dorr took second in the pole vault and fourth in the 100-meter dash.
Campbell County High School had 14 seniors honored for the final meet of their careers at home.
The regional invite will take place next week at Thunder Basin on the 12th and 13th.
FOOTBALL
New-look offense leads to big scoring night for Gillette Mustangs
The Gillette Mustangs put up 77 points against Rapid City Marshals on Saturday in Gillette.
Quarterback Aaron Aiken started for the Mustangs after being signed earlier in the week. In his first game with the team, the Mustangs put up a season-high in points which also set a Champions Indoor Football record since the league’s new extra-point rule before the start of the season.
The only drive the offense didn’t score was the first one. On the first play, the Marshals sacked Aiken in the end zone for a safety.
Both teams offensively looked to establish the run and both quarterbacks were key components to the run. In the first quarter, both teams had long drives that were set up by the run game. The Mustangs’ defense struggled to stop the Marshals offense in the first half, but by the second quarter the offense led by Aiken was clicking.
After a six-point first quarter, the Mustangs scored 33 in the second quarter. The team scored four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing. Gillette converted on all of its extra-point opportunities, including a three-point try.
The second half began with a 19-point Gillette lead. Rapid City scored on its opening drive to cut into the Mustangs deficit and make it a 39-28 game. A flip switched after that drive for Gillette and the defense didn’t allow another score.
Meanwhile, Aiken and the offense scored every time they touched the ball. The Mustangs’ rushing attack was too much for Rapid City while the defense did what it does best — create big plays and turnovers. Garrett Pemelton got a sack and both Isaiah McFarland and Sean Harper Jr. intercepted the ball as Rapid City turned to the pass game to catch up to the Mustangs.
Aiken and Jaylen Jefferson spearheaded the Mustangs’ offense on the ground. Aiken, who is listed as 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, played physical and used his size to break tackles.
Offensive coordinator Reggie Gray said that Aiken’s ability to pick up the offense in under a week impressed him. Gray said there is still a lot for Aiken to learn of the offense.
The Mustangs will travel to Billings to face the Outlaws next Saturday.
