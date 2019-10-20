Colorado Avalanche beat Lightning 6-2
TAMPA, Fla. — Tyson Jost had three goals, Pavel Francouz made 44 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 Saturday night to remain the only NHL team without a regulation loss this season.
Colorado’s 7-0-1 start is the second-longest season opening point streak in franchise history, behind only the 9-0-2 start in 2000-01.
Jost opened the scoring 3:09 into the game and completed his first career hat trick with a pair of goals coming 2:49 apart early in the second period.
The 29-year-old Francouz followed up his first career start and win Oct. 12 against Arizona with a number of nifty saves, including a post-to-post pad stop in the first on Ondrej Palat.
Colorado, 3-0-1 on a six-game road trip, also got goals from Gabriel Landeskog, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen. Colin Wilson had three assists.
Yanni Gourde and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who returned home after a 3-2-1 road trip. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots.
The Avalanche went up 2-1 when Jost got his second goal at 3:17 of the second. After Landeskog scored at 5:48, Jost made it 4-1 just 18 seconds later from in-close off a pass by J.T. Compher.
Compher had two assists.
Kadri, Rantanen, who deked out two defenders, and Hedman had third-period goals.
Oklahoma’s Sooner Schooner tips over
NORMAN, Okla. — University of Oklahoma officials say there were no injuries to riders of the school’s “Sooner Schooner” or the horses that pull it when the miniature covered wagon tipped over during the Oklahoma-West Virginia football game.
The wagon pulled by two horses and carrying members of student spirit groups circles the field after Oklahoma scores. It was celebrating a second-quarter touchdown Saturday when it rolled onto its side while carrying three people.
The OU athletic department said in a statement that the people were evaluated by medical personnel at the stadium and released with no serious injuries while veterinarians and horse handlers said the horses appear uninjured as well.
The statement said it appears the “weight distribution” of riders in the rear of the wagon caused the spill.
The No. 5 Sooners beat the Mountaineers 52-14.
Alabama’s Tagovailoa leaves game with injury
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left in the first half against Tennessee with an ankle injury.
Tagovailoa walked off the field and was taken to the sideline medical tent during the second quarter Saturday night. The 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up then was escorted to the locker room while Mac Jones took his place.
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban told ESPN Tagovailoa twisted an ankle and that he wasn’t sure of the quarterback’s status for the second half.
Tagovailoa called a timeout just before the play clock ran out after a sack and walked to the sideline.
He was 11 of 12 for 155 before the injury. Tagovailoa did throw an interception on first-and-goal from the 2 when he tried to force the ball while scrambling.
