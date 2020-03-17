Broncos sign O-lineman Glasgow from Detroit
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have agreed to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract with offensive guard Graham Glasgow, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because deals cannot become official until the start of the NFL’s new calendar year on Wednesday.
ESPN first reported the agreement, which includes $26 million in guaranteed money.
Although the versatile Glasgow can also play center and Broncos incumbent Connor McGovern is set to hit free agency, Glasgow will get his first look at guard following the Broncos’ decision to cut ties with oft-injured right guard Ronald Leary.
Glasgow has started 58 games in four season with the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the third round out of Michigan in 2016. He played left and right guard his rookie season as well as some center and has mostly played center since then.
Broncos general manager John Elway has made bolstering his O-line an offseason priority, and teaming the 27-year-old Glasgow with second-year left guard Dalton Risner gives Denver one of the best young tandems in the league.
NFL will hold draft, but without public events
NEW YORK — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
The NFL said it is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.
Buffalo Bills trade for receiver Stefon Diggs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs is headed to the Buffalo Bills in a splashy trade intended to boost quarterback Josh Allen’s development.
Buffalo is set to acquire the big-play receiver and a seventh-round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for four draft picks, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday night.
The Bills agreed to give up their first-round selection this year (22nd overall) and three other picks to land a fifth-year player who has topped 1,000 yards receiving in each of the past two seasons, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade cannot be completed until the start of the new league year Wednesday.
The Vikings will also get Buffalo’s fifth- and sixth-round draft picks this year, and a fourth-round choice in next year’s draft.
Derrick Henry, Prescott receive franchise tags
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player, making sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around for at least this season.
The Titans used the nonexclusive franchise tag on Henry. That means he still can receive offers from other teams, with the Titans able to match or receive two first-round draft picks. The Titans also have until July 15 to sign Henry to a long-term deal, or he will be paid $10.2 million in 2020.
Elsewhere, the Dallas Cowboys placed their exclusive franchise tag on Dak Prescott, securing the rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue working on a long-term deal.
MLB pushes back its opening day to mid-May
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball pushed back opening day until mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus after the federal government recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement following a conference call with executives of the 30 teams. MLB said it is committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.
MLB called off the rest of the spring training schedule last Thursday and said opening day, which had been scheduled for March 26, was postponed for at least two weeks.
