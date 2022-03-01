Bolts, Camels run in Sheridan Invite
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys and girls indoor track teams ended the regular season with the Sheridan Invitational on Friday at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The Thunder Basin girls won six events on the day. The Camel girls won three events, the Bolts boys won two and the Camels boys won one.
For the Bolts, Jayden Friedly won the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.71 seconds and the 200-meter run with a time of 27.77. Abby Arnold won the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 33.67 seconds and Katelyn Mansheim won the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.95.
The Thunder Basin girls also won two relay events. Friedly, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Raelee Caldwell and Abigale Hyttinen won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:49.75 and Friedly, Emelyn Schlekeway, Rylee Brandon and Kaylee Terry won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:18.87.
For Campbell County, Aja Roberts won the 400-meter run for the girls with a time of 1:02.93, Averi Dewine won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:31.74 and McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 39-11.25.
For the boys, Campbell County’s Braik Hurm won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.74.
Thunder Basin’s team of Justin Dennison, Bradley Ekstrom, Caden Parker and Carter Matthews won the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with a time of 3:58.70. Nolan Hottell won the high jump with a height of 5-11.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will host the Class 4A state indoor track meet next weekend in the Field House. The state meet will be Friday and Saturday in Gillette.
Tourney seeding set for regional hoops
Seeding for both the boys and girls brackets has been set for the Class 4A East regional basketball tournament this weekend in Cheyenne.
The No. 1-ranked Thunder Basin boys will go into regionals as the No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. The Bolts are 18-3 and finished with a 9-1 conference record to secure the top seed.
Campbell County will enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed after finishing with an 0-10 conference record. The Bolts and Camels will play each other in the first round of regionals. The Bolts swept the season series with 62-46 and 68-29 wins over the Camels.
Teams are guaranteed two games at the regional tournament. Two wins qualify teams for state while two losses eliminate them from the state tournament. The top 4 teams from each region will be seeded No. 1-4 for state.
Behind the Bolts in seeding are Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne South, Laramie and Campbell County.
On the girls side, No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin secured the No. 2 seed from the East. The Bolts finished the season 17-4 and 9-1. Campbell County clinched the No. 7 seed with a 6-15 and 3-7 record.
The Bolts and Camels will also rematch in the first round of the regional tournament. Thunder Basin swept the season series with 70-57 and 54-37 wins over Campbell County.
Cheyenne East holds the No. 1 seed at regionals, followed by Thunder Basin, Laramie, Central, Sheridan, Kelly Walsh, Campbell County and South.
The Class 4A East regional tournament will be a three-day tournament and will start Thursday at Cheyenne South. The championship will be played Saturday afternoon.
The Class 4A state tournament will be March 10-12 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
