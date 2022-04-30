Bolts boys, girls finish 4th at Gary Benson meet
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls outdoor track and field teams both finished fourth at the Gary Benson Border War on Tuesday in Sheridan.
The Bolts girls finished with a score of 89 and the boys finished with a score of 87.5. The Campbell County girls finished fifth with a score of 46.5 and the Camel boys finished eighth with a score of 16.
The Thunder Basin girls won five events during the meet. Gabby Mendoza swept the hurdles for the second straight meet, winning the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.35 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.12.
The team of Mendoza, Jayden Friedly, Kailynne Fitzpatrick and Chloe Crabtree won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.87, the team of Mendoza, Friedly, Emelyn Schlekeway and Rylee Brandon won the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 5.69 seconds and the team of Crabtree, Schlekeway, Madison Lubben and Adelynn Matthews won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:25.60.
Friedly finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.98) and Brandon finished third in the 1600-meter run (5:27.29).
For the Camel girls, Breanna Younkin finished second in the pole vault with a height of 10-8. McKenna Hayes finished third in the discus with a throw of 128-6 and Sydalee Brown finished third in the 100-meter dash (12.51).
The Bolts boys won one event on the day. Kayden LaFramboise won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.55 and was followed by teammates Isaiah Haliburton in second with a time of 51.33.
Haliburton finished second in the long jump (21-8.5) and Steven Mansheim finished second in the 110-meter hurdles (15.34) and the 300-meter hurdles (40.71). The team of LaFramboise, Haliburton, Ekstrom and Carter Matthews finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (3:28.97).
The team of Jonny Foltz, Ryder Del Toro, Cameron Pilcher and Patrick Hardesty finished third in the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 3:57.40.
Camel boys and girls finish 4th in Casper
The Campbell County High School boys and girls outdoor track and field teams both finished fourth at the Kelly Walsh Invite on Thursday in Casper. The Camel girls finished with a score of 41 and the boys finished with a score of 35.
The Campbell County’s girls team won two events and the boys team won one. Charlotte Marasco won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.62 seconds and the team of Marasco, Nyomi Moore, Madison Edwards and Reese Dorr won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 51.97 for the girls and the team of Aidan Dorr, Adam Gibson, Ian Carter and Drew Powers won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.54.
For the girls, Moore finished second in the 100-meter dash (13.07), McKenna Hayes finished second in the shot put (38 feet, 0.5 inches) and the discus throw (122-4), Edwards finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.67) and Dorr finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.14).
For the boys, Ian Carter finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.70, the team of Val McAdams, Carter, Adam Gibson and Michael Magnuson finished second in the 1600-meter sprint medley and the 4x400-meter relay team finished second with a time of 3 minutes, 56.77 seconds. Lawson Lutgen finished third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:06.97, Brayden Brastrup finished third in the discus throw with a thow of 130-3 and Braydn Ballard finished fifth in the shot put with a throw of 42-7.5.
