GCCD hires 1st athletic director
Janie Rayback will be the first athletic director at the year-old Gillette Community College District.
Rayback was one of 32 initial applicants that was chosen after two rounds of interviews, according to a Monday press release. Fifteen applicants were qualified for the position and seven submitted full applications, Barry Spriggs, vice president of student and academic affairs, told the News Record in August.
Four of the seven candidates were interviewed over Zoom for the position and Rayback was the only candidate to participate in an open forum with the public last week after the other final candidate withdrew.
She worked to create the Wyoming Youth Basketball Association in Gillette after losing her position as the Pronghorns assistant women’s basketball coach in 2020. She also co-directs the college’s booster club basketball tournament and has experience in student enrollment and a career pathways director in academics.
In the forum Thursday, Rayback said she’s remained in Gillette because of the community, competitiveness and mindset she’s seen in the people she’s met.
Her goal as athletic director is to eventually surpass the excellence the programs had in the past and building up students, while also ensuring that coaches monitor students’ success in the classroom because athletes are students first.
Rayback intends to jump into hiring coaches for the returning women’s and men’s basketball and soccer teams, along with the school’s first volleyball team so they can begin recruiting for next fall. Game schedules would also be one of the first items on the docket, all within a limited budget.
Rayback holds a master of science degree in exercise science and health promotion with a sport psychology emphasis from California University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor of science degree in physical education and health and exercise science from Rocky Mountain College in Montana, according to the press release.
Campbell County GOP gives financial support to Barlow, Knapp
The Campbell County Republican Party Central Committee will be contributing $5,000 each to the campaigns of Rep. Eric Barlow, running for Senate District 23, and Rep. Chris Knapp, running for House District 53.
The committee met last week and unanimously voted in favor of the contributions, according to a press release.
Barlow is running against Patricia Junek, an independent candidate, and Knapp is running against Larry Williamson of the Constitution Party. Barlow and Knapp won the Republican nominations in the August primary.
Junek ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign against Barlow in the primary election.
In the past, the local GOP has financially supported Republican nominees who have challengers in the general election, and it decided to do the same thing here, contributing $5,000 to both the Barlow and Knapp campaigns.
“We wanted to certainly support those candidates that were chosen by the voters in the primary election,” said Charlene Camblin, secretary of the central committee.
Camblin said the local Republican Party has an issue with candidates “re-inventing themselves” so they can run in the general election, and asked that Republican voters support all Republican candidates.
Man allegedly points shotgun at woman driving near Recluse
A 63-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault and battery after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at a woman who was driving behind the pickup truck he was in Wednesday morning.
The woman reported that she was pulling out of her driveway when she saw a tan Chevy Silverado driving slowly down a private road in northern Campbell County near Bitter Creek Road. She said she pulled up behind the truck to warn the drivers that they were on a private road when the truck stopped and the passenger stepped out onto the roadway, said Sheriff Scott Matheny.
The man wearing camouflage and an orange hat, later identified as Cory Hopkins, allegedly grabbed a shotgun out of the truck and pointed it at the woman through her windshield. He then allegedly walked to her driver’s side window, aimed the shotgun and said “You’re f---ing harassing me. You’re going to pay for this.”
Deputies were unable to find the truck that morning but later found it on Brooks Avenue. They talked with Hopkins, who said the gun was not loaded and that he never pointed it. He told deputies that he feared for his life because he had been confronted in that area two years ago, Matheny said.
County approves $117K contract to refinish Rec Center gym floor
For the first time since the Campbell County Recreation Center opened in its current location, the gym floor will be getting a makeover.
Campbell County Commissioners approved a $117,234 contract with Wyoming Wood Floors to refinish the floors.
This was within the budgeted amount.
While the floor gets worked on each year, this will be more in-depth than normal, said county facilities manager Bill Beastrom.
“We need to sand all the way down to the wood and refinish that,” he said.
The old paint will be removed as well, and new lines will need to be painted.
Beastrom reached out to three companies, and Wyoming Wood Floors was the only one who submitted a bid. Wyoming Wood Floors has done work on school districts in the area.
It will not affect Rec League basketball, which begins in November.
Beastrom said the project is scheduled to take four to six weeks, but as for an actual time period, “It all depends on scheduling and when we can get it done.”
He said it’s possible that the work will coincide with the Rec Center’s annual shutdown, which happens in the spring.
Public Health enters agreement with Colorado group for specialty clinic
A specialty pediatric gastroenterology clinic will be held monthly at Campbell County Public Health.
Campbell County Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday morning between Public Health and Obstetrix Medical Group out of Colorado.
On the first Thursday of each month, Obstetrix will have access to three exam rooms in the Public Health building for a pediatric gastroenterology clinic.
Commission Chairman Del Shelstad said Obstetrix used to host their clinics at Campbell County Health, but the hospital “was going to charge them to be there.”
Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser said Obstetrix then reached out to her to see if Public Health could provide space on a monthly basis for the specialty clinics.
“If they use a nonprofit organization, they’re able to reduce fees for their clients,” she said.
Obstetrix wanted the agreement so that “they’re their own clinic, we’re just providing them this space,” Glaser said, adding that the clinics will be free.
