LeBron: Morey ‘wasn’t educated’ on tweet
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James believes Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey “was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation” regarding the potential consequences of his actions when he tweeted in support of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.
In his first public comments since the Los Angeles Lakers returned home from a strange weeklong tour of China immediately after Morey’s incendiary tweet , James’ lengthy answer to a question about whether Morey should be punished for his tweet didn’t appear to specifically address the merits of Morey’s support of Hong Kong sovereignty.
The Lakers superstar instead characterized the international incident caused by Morey’s tweet as a cautionary tale about the power of social media.
“Yes, we do have freedom of speech,” James said. “But at times, there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others, when you only think about yourself. I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey, but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand, and he spoke. So many people could have been harmed, not only financially but physically, emotionally, spiritually. So just be careful what we tweet and what we say and what we do. Even though yes, we do have freedom of speech, it can be a lot of negative that comes with it.”
When asked to clarify his thoughts, James went further.
“I believe (Morey) was either misinformed or not really educated on the situation, and if he was, then so be it,” James said. “But I have no idea. That’s just my belief. When you say things or do things, you’re doing it and you know the people that can be affected by it, and the families and the individuals and everyone that can be affected by it. Sometimes things can be challenging as well. Also sometimes, social media is not always the proper way to go about things as well. But that’s just my belief.”
A Rockets spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to request for comment Monday night on James’ remarks.
N. Korea holds S. Korea to 0-0 in WC qualifier
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea held South Korea to a 0-0 draw Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying soccer match, though it is unclear how many people saw the game in Pyongyang.
South Korean soccer officials were unable to watch a telecast of the historic game and believe it was played in an empty Kim Il Sung Stadium.
Specific details of the game weren’t immediately available. Four players received yellow cards, two from each team.
North Korea kept out South Korean media and spectators and refused to air a live broadcast from the stadium, casting the game into media darkness in the South.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in Pyongyang and planned to attend the match, but FIFA could not immediately confirm to The Associated Press if he was there.
The North had been expected to have a unique home advantage in the 50,000-capacity stadium devoid of South Korean fans. But the South Korean soccer association, known as the KFA, was surprised to find out there apparently was no home crowd support, either.
Woods to write memoir on career ups & downs
NEW YORK — Tiger Woods is writing what he describes as his definitive story in a memoir titled “Back.”
HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday it has acquired rights to the first memoir written by Woods. Still be determined is when it will be published.
The memoir will cover Woods from his youth as a golf prodigy to his rise as the youngest Masters champion and the only player to hold all four major championships at the same time. It will delve into his slide from injuries and his high-profile personal issues that led to divorce, along with his comeback from four back surgeries to win the Masters at age 43 for his 15th career major.
The only other books to which Woods contributed was “How I Play Golf” in 2001 with the editors or Golf Digest and “The 1997 Masters: My Story” co-authored by Lorne Rubenstein.
“I’ve been in the spotlight for a long time, and because of that, there have been books and articles and TV shows about me, most filled with errors, speculative and wrong,” Woods said. “This book is my definitive story. It’s in my words and expresses my thoughts. It describes how I feel and what’s happened in my life. I’ve been working at it steadily, and I’m looking forward to continuing the process and creating a book that people will want to read.”
Woods, who has 81 victories on the PGA Tour and is one short of tying the career record held by Sam Snead, returns to competition next week in Japan.
England’s Euro qualifier in Bulgaria marred by racist abuse
SOFIA, Bulgaria — England’s Football Association called on UEFA to take “very stringent” action after the country’s European Championship qualifier against Bulgaria was stopped twice in the first half because of racist chants and Nazi salutes from the home supporters.
England’s 6-0 win was halted in the 28th minute and again in the 43rd, but the English players opted against leaving the pitch and the game was quickly resumed after both breaks.
Bulgaria supporters in the crowd were seen directing monkey chants at England players, doing Nazi salutes and holding up shirts with the UEFA logo and the text “No Respect” — a reference to the European governing body’s “Respect” campaign aimed at curbing racism in the sport.
During the first break, the public announcer warned that the match could be called off completely unless the racist abuse stopped — the first step in UEFA’s anti-racism protocol for games. During the second break, dozens of Bulgaria fans involved in the chanting, many of them wearing dark hoodies, left the stadium.
“I would like to see a very stringent review by UEFA because I know they take racism very seriously,” English FA Chairman Greg Clarke said. “We should join a movement to drive racism out of our game and have zero tolerance for it.”
The FA also issued a statement saying the England players “were subjected to abhorrent racist chanting,” which seemed to be aimed mainly at black players like Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings.
“As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behavior in society, let alone in football. We will be asking UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency,” the FA said.
Mings initially asked one of the assistant referees if he had heard the chants and England coach Gareth Southgate then held a discussion with the fourth official before the game was halted for the first time.
“It was quite clear to hear on the pitch, but we showed a great response, we showed a good togetherness and ultimately we let the football do the talking,” Mings told ITV. “We made a decision at halftime to come out and play the game which we thought was the right decision and if anything else had happened we would have taken appropriate action.”
The delays led to six minutes of added time, during which Sterling tapped in England’s fourth goal.
Bulgaria captain Ivelin Popov appeared to have a heated debate with a section of home fans, asking them to stop the chants, as the rest of the players went to the dressing rooms at half time.
The second half passed without interruption, with Sterling scoring his second goal with a precise finish in the 69th, and Kane completing the rout in the 85th, shortly after he was denied by the post.
The Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia was already subject to a partial closure for the match after Bulgaria was sanctioned for racist chanting during qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic.
“We have made two statements by winning the game but also we have raised the awareness of everyone of the situation,” Southgate said. “The game was stopped twice. I know for some people that won’t be enough.”
