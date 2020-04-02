Folks at the Legacy love a good parade
Two drive-by parades are planned next week to entertain residents at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
The parades will be at 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday and will pass in front of the Legacy facility. All parade vehicle drivers are asked to meet at the Twin Spruce Junior High parking lot 30 minutes before the parade, then follow the Legacy's transportation van to start the parades.
The route will take parade drivers down Veterans Drive, passing the Legacy at 1000 S. Douglas Highway.
The facility is closed to visitors because of COVID-19.
Campbell County Health said it's a way to connect residents at the Legacy with their loved ones and the community.
CCH hopes it spreads messages of love to its residents during a trying time.
Drivers in the parade are required to stay in their car for the event. The residents will be on balconies and in the courtyard facing Veterans Drive for their scheduled parade viewing.
Residents viewing at 1 p.m. will be from the Birch, Cottonwood and Pine neighborhoods.
Residents viewing at 3 p.m. will be from the Spruce, Aspen and Short-Term Rehab neighborhoods.
The Legacy's staff encourages people to decorate their vehicles. They can honk, wave and yell hello to residents and staff, but also should abide by the 6-foot physical/social distancing rule.
Public library closure continues
The Campbell County Public Library will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
The library board voted Tuesday to extend the closure, which was originally scheduled to end Monday to coincide with the end of the Campbell County School District’s spring break.
The library’s curbside checkout service will continue and the due date for all library items is June 1.
Library staff will be available to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For questions about the curbside checkout, call 307-682-3223. For technology questions, call 307-687-0115.
The library’s website, ccpls.org, has access to a number of educational resources and databases, and parents are welcome to call the library for help as their children begin remote education through the school district.
Workforce Services makes changes
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services’ unemployment insurance division has seen a large jump in unemployment claims in the last few weeks and has changed its filing process to better serve those seeking benefits.
Department Director Robin Sessions Cooley said unemployment claims have quadrupled since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
”The rapid increase in claims requires us to adjust our processes to meet demand," she said in a press release.
The department asks that people whose last names begin with the letters A-M file their claims Monday, Wednesday or before noon on Friday. People whose last names start with the letters N-Z should file their claims Tuesday, Thursday or after noon on Friday.
Claimants needing a password or PIN reset to file for benefits should send an email to dwscspui.benefits@wyo.gov. When requesting a PIN/password reset, claimants should include their name, the last four digits of their Social Security number and a phone number.
Cheney calls for support for coal, soda ash industries
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney joined 29 members of Congress in sending a letter to Department of the Interior Secretary David Bernhardt calling on suspending or reducing federal royalty payments for coal, soda ash, oil, gas and other minerals to the U.S. Treasury during the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter highlights how the action will ensure America continues its international energy dominance while also helping to save essential industry jobs, many of which are located in heavily impacted rural communities.
"While economic conditions will improve over time, providing this necessary action now will ensure America continues its international energy dominance," the letter states. "Additionally, this could help save essential industry jobs, many of which are located in heavily impacted rural communities."
Cheney also joined Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso a day earlier in asking for help for ranchers during the pandemic.
