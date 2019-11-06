Colorado sports betting undecided
DENVER — Colorado voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure Tuesday asking if the state could keep excess tax revenue, while a separate measure that would legalize sports betting was too close to call.
Legislative leaders from both parties endorsed the second ballot question, Proposition DD, saying it was time to bring sports betting out of the dark and tax it for water needs.
Despite a lack of organized opposition during the campaign, votes for and against the sports betting measure were agonizingly close with more than 1.2 million ballots counted.
A mandatory recount could be triggered if the difference in votes is less than or equal to 0.5% of the number of the highest votes cast. A recount can be requested if the difference is higher than that threshold, but the requestor would have to post a bond to pay for one.
Proposition DD called for a 10% flat tax on net sports betting proceeds. Parent companies operating the state’s 33 casinos could seek licenses for onsite betting as well as online and sports gambling apps.
Separate legislation passed this year would allow the Colorado Water Conservation Board to use the tax revenue — estimated at $11 million in fiscal year 2020-21 — for grants that further the goals of a state water plan launched under former Gov. John Hickenlooper.
WHSAA unanimously approves softball
CASPER — The Wyoming High School Activities Association has unanimously approved softball as a sanctioned high school sport.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that as a result of Tuesday’s vote, the first sanctioned softball season will be played in the spring of 2021. Wyoming had been one of just two states, along with South Dakota, to not have a sanctioned high school softball season.
The action by the WHSAA comes after waiting for the required eight programs to commit to the new sport.
The vote brought celebration for the grassroots movement that started the push for adding an 11th girls sport to match the 11 boys ports that have been offered since before gymnastics’ final season in 2010.
Discussions began after a groundswell of support predominantly out of Cody.
Maldonado scores 32, UW bests Idaho St.
LARAMIE — Hunter Maldonado had a career-high 32 points as Wyoming defeated Idaho State 54-40 on Tuesday night.
Maldonado finished 12-of-19 shooting and missed just two of his 10 free throw attempts. The Cowboys led 21-18 at the half, which were the fewest points the Cowboys have allowed in a first half under head coach Allen Edwards.
Wyoming held the Bengals to 8-of-25 shooting before intermission including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Austin Smellie’s layup with 14:29 before halftime gave Idaho State its last lead of the game, 7-6.
Malik Porter led Idaho State with nine points and Jared Stutzman scored eight.
Wyoming faces South Carolina on the road on Sunday. Idaho State faces Air Force on the road on Thursday.
Cam Newton on IR, out for rest of regular season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can’t play for the rest of the regular season.
Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury.
“He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal,” Hurney said. “We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam.”
Newton could possibly return this season — if the Panthers reach the playoffs.
According to NFL rules, Newton could hypothetically be designated to return from IR after eight weeks if the Panthers (5-3) were to qualify for the postseason, although that scenario would be a longshot since he would not have played since Week 2.
Newton has missed the last six games while trying to rehab from a mid-foot sprain he initially sustained during the preseason.
Hurney said Newton is one of the fiercest competitors he’s been around in his 20-plus years in the league.
“At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100% is to place Cam on injured reserve,” Hurney said.
Newton was the league’s MVP in 2015, but has lost his last eight starts dating back to last season. He was 0-2 as a starter this year and was a non-factor in the running game, carrying five times for minus-2 yards.
The Panthers have rallied to win five of their past six games behind Kyle Allen, who was an undrafted rookie in 2018.
Newton was hoping for a bounce back season after struggling with shoulder problems last season.
The injury also puts his long term future with the team in doubt.
He has two years left on his contract, but the team could release him after this season and save $19 million under the NFL salary cap. In that scenario Newton would only cost the team $2 million next season in dead cap space.
Foles will start for Jaguars over Minshew after bye week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaguars coach Doug Marrone believes quarterback Nick Foles gives the team “a better chance of winning right now.”
Marrone announced Tuesday he will start Foles over rookie sensation Gardner Minshew “going forward.” He made the decision during the team’s bye week, saying Foles is ready to return from a broken left collarbone and will start next week at Indianapolis.
“For me, it was looking back at all the work we put in,” Marrone said. “I just go back to the experience and what he’s going to be able to do. I think that’s going to give us the ability, a better chance of winning right now.”
Marrone told both players before a team meeting. Players were not available to the media afterward. Marrone said Minshew took the news like “a competitor.”
“When I say someone’s a competitor and they hear something like that, I think everyone can figure that out,” Marrone said.
Foles was injured while throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark on the second series of the team’s season opener. Minshew replaced him and went 4-4 as the starter, throwing for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also ran for 235 yards but has lost seven of an NFL-leading 11 fumbles.
“What he’s done, he’s done a great job,” Marrone said. “I feel a whole different about him now than I did prior to him playing, in a very positive way. We took some things and had some discussions on things that we’re going to work on going forward, which will give him the ability to be a player in this league for a long time. I really believe that.”
Minshew was a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State and became a fan favorite by giving the Jaguars a chance in nearly every game.
His 1970s look — he rocks a groovy headband, an unkempt mustache, jean shorts and throwback T-shirts — is as much a part of his engaging persona as stories that range from pre-game stretching while wearing only a jock strap to trying to break his hand during college in hopes of earning an extra year of eligibility.
But most everyone expected the Jaguars to go back to Foles, a former Super Bowl MVP who signed a four-year, $88 million contract to leave Philadelphia in March.
Minshew looked more like a rookie than a savvy vet in three of Jacksonville’s last four games. He was jittery in the pocket and mostly inept in the red zone.
He led the Jags to a mere field goal in a 26-3 drubbing by Houston in London on Sunday. He threw for 309 yards, most of them in garbage time. The other numbers were more telling: 27 of 47. Two interceptions. Two lost fumbles. A number of off-target throws. Passer rating of 59.6, his second-lowest of the season.
Marrone said he tried to ignore Minshew’s performance across the pond while making his choice.
“I tried to take that out and put it as a body of work, and that’s what I did,” Marrone said. “I think that’s important. I think emotions can run sometimes differently, so I looked at the body of work.”
Jacksonville waived another former Super Bowl MVP, former Seattle linebacker Malcolm Smith, to make room for Foles on the 53-man roster. Foles, who led the Eagles to four playoff victories over the last two seasons, returned to practice two weeks ago and was officially activated from injured reserve Tuesday.
“We’ve progressively brought him back into drills and brought him into some high-speed, close-quarter rushing, where guys were coming at him, blitzes where people were coming free,” Marrone said. “We felt like we did the best job to make sure that he was in position to be ready once he was healthy.”
