Thunder Basin High School senior Delaney Knottnerus held a signing party Tuesday night to announce her commitment to play college soccer with the Pronghorns next season.
“I chose Gillette College because of the class size. I also chose it because I respect and I actually admire the coaches,” Knottnerus said. “I also love this town, so I get to stay.”
Knottnerus, a center defender, has started varsity since her freshman year. She played one year at Campbell County High School before transferring to Thunder Basin for her last two seasons.
She tallied eight goals for the Bolts last season, and aided the team in 10 shutouts on the way to a state championship title. In her high school career, she has scored 16 total goals and notched four assists.
Pronghorns coach Nate Ulness said Knottnerus has been on his recruiting radar for a long time, and her versatility is what sets her apart.
“Delaney’s been a kid that we’ve been watching since her freshman year,” Ulness said. “She is going to be a player that can fill the role that we need, and she’s going to excel in it.”
Ulness and assistant Pronghorns coach Carl Matson coached Knottnerus when she was coming up through high school.
Dorvan Polson had a foot in each camp as a volunteer Pronghorn women’s soccer coach and a Thunder Basin girls soccer coach.
“She’s a strong, fast player. Very versatile. Honestly, outside of keeper, she could play any position on the field,” Polson said. “She’s going to fit right in.”
She is the first official signing to the 2020 Pronghorns women freshman class. The Gillette College women’s soccer team made it to the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time in program history this season, and finished with a 17-3-1 record.
“Kids are contacting us. We’re getting some programs that were a little hesitant to send kids to us,” Ulness said about how recruiting has improved since the team broke out onto the national scene. “It’s definitely helped, and coaches around the state of Wyoming have taken notice of what we’ve done.”
Knottnerus, who has already taken classes at Gillette College in high school, plans to study biology and business with the ultimate goal of becoming a mortician, she said.
“People would be dying to meet me,” Knottnerus said, jokingly. “They wouldn’t be talking back to you, and, I don’t know, it kind of suits my personality as well.”
Her mother and three older brothers received associate degrees from Gillette College.
