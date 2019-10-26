Gillette College loses in first round of playoffs
The Gillette College men’s soccer team made a push at the end of the regular season to jump all the way into the sixth seed for the Region IX Tournament, but lost 4-1 in the first round on Saturday at Otero Junior College.
Otero scored three in the first half, but Gillette coach Saber Garcia said the Pronghorns came together rather than rolling over down 3-0 at halftime and made a fight of it.
Jordan Milby assisted Leno Degaetano for the lone Pronghorn goal early in the second half. However, a questionable Otero goal, which Garcia said was close to offsides, finished the scoring at 4-1.
Thunder Basin football to trick or treat with kids
On Halloween night, the Thunder Basin High School football team will host “Trick or Treat with the Bolts” at the football stadium at Thunder Basin High School.
The event will run from 6-7 p.m. and coach Trent Pikula said that there will be a lot of free candy for everyone that attends.
Valladay leads Wyoming past Nevada 31-3
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Xazavian Valladay rushed for a career-high 206 yards, Sean Chambers threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and Wyoming defeated Nevada 31-3 on Saturday.
Wyoming, bowl eligible for the fourth consecutive season, has won seven consecutive home games.
Wyoming (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) had 258 rushing yards and 221 passing yards for a total of 479. The bulk of the Cowboys’ passing yards came from Chambers, who was 6 of 9 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Backup Tyler Vander Waal was 3 of 10 for 63 yards with a touchdown.
Wyoming led 24-3 at halftime and Vander Waal’s 25-yard pass to tight end Jackson Marcotte capped the scoring with 11:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Nevada’s score came on a 28-yard field goal by Brandon Talton late in the first quarter. Carson Strong completed 26 of 40 passes for 247 yards for the Wolf Pack (4-4, 1-3).
Valladay’s previous best was 192 yards at New Mexico last season, also a 31-3 victory for the Cowboys.
AP Source: Drew Brees starting vs. Cardinals
NEW ORLEANS — A person familiar with the situation says record-setting quarterback Drew Brees will start for the New Orleans Saints against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, beginning his comeback from thumb surgery that sidelined him for five games.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Saints have not announced their starter.
Brees practiced this week and was listed as questionable on the Saints’ final injury report of the week on Friday. ESPN first reported Brees’ updated status for Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater has started the past five games, all victories.
Brees injured his thumb in the first half of New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles when his hand jammed against the extended arm of defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow-through of a throw.
Surgery on Brees’ ulnar collateral ligament was performed in Los Angeles on Sept. 18 and he began throwing a regulation NFL football about two weeks ago.
Brees is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 74,845 and completions with 6,621. He had passed for 408 yards and two TDs in about five quarters of play this season before his injury.
