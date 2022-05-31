Dear Editor, The Camplex wants another roping arena and more camping spots. The college wants more sports so they can bring in athletes from other countries and states. Heck they’ve probably already got coach Leary on standby. I clearly remember many of the College supporters saying sports were not at the top of their priorities. How long ago was that. Hmmmmm. Meanwhile our streets and bike (walking) paths deteriorate away. This is what happens when the government the voters elect gets bigger than the people they represent.
Chris Friedly
Gillette
