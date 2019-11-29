Nation’s winningest football coach dies
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — John McKissick, whose 621 victories at South Carolina’s Summerville High made him the nation’s winningest football coach at any level, has died at age 93.
Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says McKissick had been in hospice care and died Thursday surrounded by family. The longtime coach retired in 2014 after 62 seasons.
Brouthers said McKissick’s birth year is listed as 1929, although his biography has him born three years earlier on Sept. 25, 1926.
McKissick had a career record of 621-155-13 at Summerville from 1952 through 2014. He won 10 South Carolina state championships, the last one coming in 1998.
In 2003, McKissick became the first coach to reach 500 victories. He won his 600th game in 2012, when he was carried off the field by his players.
Mo Farah to make track comeback in 10,000
LONDON — Olympic champion Mo Farah is returning to the track and wants to defend his 10,000-meter title at next year’s Tokyo Games.
Announcing his plans on his YouTube channel on Friday, Farah said: “I’m really excited to be competing. I’m back on the track.”
Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medalist who won the 5,000-10,000 double at both the 2012 London Olympics and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He switched his focus to the marathon and road races after a farewell 5,000 victory at the Diamond League finals in Zurich in August 2017.
“I hope I haven’t lost my speed,” said the 36-year-old British runner, won the Chicago Marathon in 2018.
Farah’s announcement came one day after UK Athletics said it asked a lawyer to lead a review of its work with banned track coach Alberto Salazar and the Nike Oregon Project.
Salazar worked with Farah from 2011-17, spanning his era of Olympic dominance, and was hired to advise UKA’s endurance program in 2013.
Salazar was banned for four years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency last month for experiments with supplements and testosterone that were bankrolled and supported by Nike, along with possessing and trafficking testosterone.
Farah was not implicated by USADA, and Salazar denies wrongdoing.
Salazar has filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The case is unlikely to be judged before the Tokyo Olympics open on July 24. The men’s 10,000 final is set for July 31.
Euro Tour lets players wear shorts for 1st time
MALELANE, South Africa — Golfers were allowed to wear shorts during a European Tour event for the first time on Thursday because of sweltering temperatures.
The decision to relax rules at the 2020 season-opening Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa was made after discussions between players, European Tour CEO Keith Pelley, and tournament host Johann Rupert. It applies for this event only.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) over the next few days at the Leopard Creek Country Club, which borders the Kruger Park wildlife reserve in northern South Africa.
“We felt that in this situation it was a good move,” said the European Tour’s David Williams, the tournament director. “The temperatures will increase as the week goes on, which is uncomfortable and could be a health issue for the players.
“A lot of players were concerned about it. In these temperatures it can be pretty uncomfortable out there in trousers.”
In 2016, the European Tour allowed players to wear shorts for practice rounds and pro-ams but not tournament play. The U.S. PGA Tour brought in the same policy this year.
Four-time major winner Ernie Els said allowing shorts this week was “common sense” and hoped it wouldn’t be the last time in a tournament.
“It’s going to get up to 40 degrees here and it’s the right thing to do,” Els said. “It’s been talked about for so long on all of the tours around the world ... I think this could be a game-changer for golf which could end up enhancing the product.”
When the U.S. PGA Tour announced in February it was allowing shorts for practice and pro-ams, it said it noted the opinions of leading players.
Asked for his view on allowing shorts, Tiger Woods said: “I would love it. We play in some of the hottest climates on the planet.”
Rory McIlroy said: “It makes the guys a lot more comfortable. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with professional golfers showing the lower half of their leg.”
