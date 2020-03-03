Tokyo Games could be held any time in 2020
TOKYO — Japan’s Olympic minister said Tuesday the contract to hold the Tokyo Games only specifies the event has to be held during 2020.
Seiko Hashimoto’s response to a question in the upper house of parliament implies the Olympics could be held later in the year and would not have to start on July 24 as planned. The Paralympics open on Aug. 25.
The Tokyo Olympics are being threatened by a fast-spreading virus that has been blamed for 12 deaths in Japan and has shut down most schools, sports competitions and Olympic-related events in the country. The virus that started in China has been detected in at least 70 countries, with 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported.
“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto told parliament. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”
IOC President Thomas Bach and Tokyo organizers have repeatedly said they expect the Olympics to open on schedule. Others have suggested the spreading virus could force cancellation, postponement or moving events to other cities.
NBA to players: Avoid high-fives
MIAMI — The NBA has told players to avoid high-fiving fans and strangers and avoid taking any item for autographs, the league’s latest response in its ongoing monitoring of the coronavirus crisis that has spread to most corners of the planet.
The league, in a memo sent to teams on Sunday and obtained Monday by The Associated Press, offered 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus — among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.
The NBA also told teams that it is consulting “with infectious disease experts, including the Centers for Disease Control” and infectious disease researchers at Columbia University in New York.
“We are also in regular communication with each other, NBA teams including team physicians and athletic trainers, other professional sports leagues, and of course, many of you,” the league wrote in its memo to teams, their physicians and athletic training staffs. ESPN first reported on the contents of the memo.
Some players are already heeding the advice.
“Corona,” Bobby Portis of the New York Knicks said as he offered some fist-bump greetings on Monday night before his team faced the Houston Rockets.
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat said he wasn’t necessarily worried or thinking about avoiding high-fives.
“I don’t think about any of that,” Butler said. “I’m still going to be who I am. We’re still going to be who we are.”
Portland guard CJ McCollum said in a tweet on Saturday that he is taking the matter seriously, saying he is “officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.”
“You just have to be careful,” McCollum said Monday night in Orlando. “”Obviously it’s affecting people, especially people who are displaying weaker immune systems and people over 60. You’ve got to check yourself and wash your hands, try to reduce contact with outsiders and outside germs.”
Ex-minor leaguer pleads not guilty to child rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A former Chicago White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a child and possession of child pornography.
KOTA-TV reports Juan Thomas Jr., who entered the plea Monday, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.
Thomas, 48, is charged in Lincoln County with raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession.
He was a first-baseman and right fielder who played two seasons for the Seattle Mariners’ Triple-A affiliate and later played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
