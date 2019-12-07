Slain police officer’s father also died in the line of duty
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities on Saturday identified an Alabama police officer who was killed during a drug enforcement operation and said the man’s father was also an officer with the Huntsville Police Department who died in the line of duty.
Billy Clardy was shot in the heart Friday during a drug buy set up by authorities at a residence where they expected a suspect to drop off a large amount of drugs, Huntsville police said.
The suspect immediately shot Clardy on the porch and was captured after a short foot chase, authorities said. Police identified the suspect as LaJeromeny Brown, 41, from Tennessee, news outlets reported. It was not immediately clear whether Brown had an attorney.
Police have said Clardy was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was shot.
Police Chief Mark McMurray said at a news conference on Saturday that Clardy joined the Huntsville police force in 2005 after serving in the military and as a law enforcement officer in other agencies.
“Billy Clardy was more than a Huntsville hero,” McMurray said. “He was an American hero.”
Clardy is survived by a wife and five children.
Florida
Man faces prison for defying ‘red flag’ law
FORT LAUDERDALE — A Florida man faces up to five years in prison for refusing to surrender his weapons to authorities under the state’s “red flag” law.
It took a Broward County jury less than an hour to find 33-year-old Jerron Smith guilty last week.
Smith was the first in Florida to be charged with defying the law, which went into effect following last year’s Parkland high school shooting.
Smith refused to surrender his weapons to law enforcement officials in March 2018 following an incident in which Smith was accused of shooting at a car during an argument, authorities said. He is awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge in connection with that incident.
Under the state’s “red flag” law, authorities with backing from a judge can seek to remove weapons from people who pose a danger to themselves and others. Florida is one of 15 states with such laws.
New York
NYC set to require ‘bird-friendly’ glass
NEW YORK — New York City lawmakers are poised to adopt legislation requiring “bird-friendly” glass on all new construction in an effort to cut down on the tens of thousands of birds who die flying into the city’s buildings every year.
New York will be the largest city in the nation to require glass that is visible to birds if the measure passes. Several California cities including San Francisco and Oakland have adopted similar rules.
Groups that monitor bird populations said they are thrilled at the prospect of the legislation’s adoption in New York City.
“Long term this stands to have a significant impact in the birds that live in and are passing through our city,” said Chris Allieri, a board member of the Wild Bird Fund. “I think it will significantly reduce the number of window collisions for birds in newly constructed buildings.”
New York City Audubon estimates that 90,000 to 230,000 birds from hawks to hummingbirds are killed every year from flying into NYC buildings.
Texas
Industrial fire caused by equipment failure
HOUSTON — A fire at a Houston-area petrochemical storage facility that burned for days in March was accidental and caused by equipment failure at a storage tank, according to a report released Friday by local and federal investigators.
The report by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives concluded the failure took place within a piece of equipment that holds an electric motor and a pump next to the storage tank.
Forensic testing would need to be done to determine the cause of the equipment failure, the report said
“Foul play and malicious intent along with other unintentional causes were ruled out by investigators,” according to the more than 200-page report.
Utah
‘Typo’ may have valued home at nearly $1B
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion.
And taxpayers may have to pay for the mistake.
A house built in 1978 in an unincorporated area of the county was recorded in 2019 tax rolls with a value of more than $987 million. That’s an overestimate of about $543 million in taxable value.
Wasatch County Assessor Maureen “Buff” Griffiths told officials last month a staff member may have dropped a phone on a keyboard. That resulted in a countywide overvaluation of more than $6 million.
The blunder also produced multiple revenue shortfalls.
Wasatch County officials say residents will likely see an increased tax rate over the next three years to make up for the lower amount collected in 2019.
