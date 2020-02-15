Local calendar
Wednesday
Gillette College women’s basketball: at Casper College, 5:30 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball: at Casper College, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
TBHS girls basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.
Friday
CCHS girls basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.
Gillette Wild: at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS wrestling: Regional wrestling, TBA
CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA
CCHS and TBHS indoor track: (Basin Nation) at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA
Saturday
CCHS girls basketball: vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.
CCHS boys basketball: vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.
TBHS girls basketball: vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS wrestling: at Regional wrestling, TBA
CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA
GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA
Feb. 23
GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA
Feb. 27
TBHS girls basketball: vs. CCHS, 6 p.m.
TBHS boys basketball: vs. CCHS, 7:30 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS: indoor track at Sheridan Invite at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA
Feb. 28
Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round
Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
State wrestling, TBA
CCHS indoor track at Laramie, TBA
Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
Feb. 29
Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round
Region IX men’s basketball tournament — first round
Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.
State wrestling, TBA
Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA
Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.