Local calendar

Wednesday

Gillette College women’s basketball: at Casper College, 5:30 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball: at Casper College, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

TBHS girls basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

TBHS boys basketball: at Casper-Natrona, 6 p.m.

Friday

CCHS girls basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: at Sheridan, 7 p.m.

Gillette Wild: at Sheridan Hawks, 7:30 p.m.

TBHS and CCHS wrestling: Regional wrestling, TBA

CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA

CCHS and TBHS indoor track: (Basin Nation) at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA

Saturday

CCHS girls basketball: vs. Natrona County, 1 p.m.

CCHS boys basketball: vs. Natrona County, 2:30 p.m.

TBHS girls basketball: vs. Sheridan, 1 p.m.

TBHS boys basketball: vs. Sheridan, 2:30 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball: vs. Eastern Wyoming College, 5 p.m.

TBHS and CCHS wrestling: at Regional wrestling, TBA

CCHS and TBHS boys swimming: at state meet, Laramie, TBA

GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 23

GHA girls 19U hockey: state tournament in Park County, TBA

Feb. 27

TBHS girls basketball: vs. CCHS, 6 p.m.

TBHS boys basketball: vs. CCHS, 7:30 p.m.

TBHS and CCHS: indoor track at Sheridan Invite at CCHS Recreation Center, TBA

Feb. 28

Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round

Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

State wrestling, TBA

CCHS indoor track at Laramie, TBA

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

Feb. 29

Region IX women’s basketball tournament — first round

Region IX men’s basketball tournament — first round

Gillette Wild at Yellowstone Quake, 7:30 p.m.

State wrestling, TBA

Boys high school 18U A state hockey tournament in Jackson, TBA

Boys high school 18U B state hockey tournament in Rock Springs, TBA

