Nuggets extend Jamal Murray five years
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets have signed point guard Jamal Murray to the five-year, $170 million extension that the sides agreed to last month. The deal, which runs through the 2024-25 season, was announced Wednesday by President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly.
Murray, a 22-year-old native of Kitchener, Ontario, in Canada is coming off his best season in his three years in the NBA.
The seventh overall selection of the 2016 draft out of Kentucky, Murray set career highs in points (18.2), assists (4.8) and rebounds (4.2) while helping the Nuggets to 54 wins and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
He averaged 21.3 points in the playoffs, helping Denver reach the second round for the first time in a decade.
In a statement, Murray thanked the team “for believing in a kid from a small unheard-of town in Canada, and finally to Nuggets fans, I can’t wait to shoot more arrows for you all.”
Pac-12 v. MWC Los Angeles Bowl introduced
LOS ANGELES — The Pac-12 will be adding a new bowl game to its postseason lineup beginning in 2020.
The Los Angeles Bowl will feature a matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West in the new NFL stadium under construction in the LA area. The Pac-12’s commitment to the game runs through 2025.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at LA Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint,” Commissioner Larry Scott said.
The game was announced Wednesday during Pac-12 media day.
Utes tabbed as Pac-12 preseason favorite
LOS ANGELES — Utah had been in the Pac-12 for eight years before coach Kyle Whittingham’s team finally won its first division title and played for the conference championship last season.
With 17 starters returning, the Utes believe the ultimate breakthrough could be coming soon. So do the voters in the annual preseason poll of media members released Wednesday prior to the conference’s media day in Hollywood.
Utah was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 for the first time since joining the conference in 2011, receiving 12 of 35 votes in the sharply divided ballot. Oregon received 11 votes and defending champion Washington had 10.
“We definitely need to get back to that game and want to get back to that game so that we can come out victorious on that night,” Utah running back Zack Moss said of the Pac-12 title game that the Utes lost to the Huskies last season.
Utah was an even stronger favorite to become the Pac-12’s first repeat South Division winner, though UCLA did appear in the first two conference title games when Southern California was ineligible to participate in 2012 because of NCAA sanctions. The Utes received 33 votes to win the South, with the other two going to the Trojans.
More ex-athletes sue OSU over sex abuse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More former football players and other ex-athletes are suing Ohio State over allegations that they were sexual assaulted by a university doctor during exams decades ago.
Like at least six other pending federal lawsuits, the case filed Monday says school officials knew about concerns but failed to stop Richard Strauss. The 30 plaintiffs include men from 12 sports and a non-athlete allegedly fondled by Strauss at the student health center.
Ohio State publicly apologized after an investigation for the university found Strauss sexually abused at least 177 young men between 1979 and 1997.
Related lawsuits are in mediation. Ohio State has argued the claims are time-barred by law, but a spokesman says it’s committed to the mediation process.
Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.
