Woman arrested after stealing $13K from parents
A 43-year-old woman was arrested for felony theft Wednesday morning. Her parents reported she stole $13,000 in cash from their home on Gap Road while they were gone.
Deputies found the woman at her home on Westhills Loop Wednesday. They recovered $8,369 from the home, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said. The parents believe the theft occurred while they were out of town on Sunday, Reynolds said.
The 43-year-old had access to the house while they were gone, and she allegedly spent thousands of dollars of the stolen money at Albertsons, Reynolds said.
Rental assistance application period ends June 30
The deadline to request an extension for Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is June 30.
For households that have already received rental assistance funds through the program, applicants can apply for up to a three-month rent extension.
Households will continue to receive payments if they are eligible for the extension, approved and funding is available, according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services website.
Applications must be in by 11:59 p.m. June 30. All extension requests received before the June 30 deadline will be accepted and processed.
Without an extension, payments covering rent, utilities and housing stability services will end after June. The program is winding down due to the federal funding for the program running low, according to a Wyoming Department of Family Services press release.
To submit extension applications, visit dfs.wyo.gov/erap.
The federal program was started to provide emergency funds for state and local governments to keep people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wyoming entered the emergency relief program in April 2021 and has helped a total of 17,143 Wyoming households with about $107 million in assistance.
The state received $352 million in federal funds to help eligible households struggling to make rent, internet payments, or utility payments. Utility providers and landlords are expected to apply all payments received to satisfy each individual household’s obligation.
In Campbell County, there have been 3,994 applications paid, totaling $9,239,064, according to the Wyoming Department of Family Services website.
In order to meet the eligibility requirements for the program a total household income must be equal to or less than 80% of the area median income, which depends on how many people live in a household and the county they are in.
In Campbell County, the average median income for a one-person household is $55,450.
Call 1-877-WYO-ERAP with any questions about the application extension from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Woman calls 911 to report argument, gets arrested for probation violation
A 35-year-old woman who called police to report an argument ended up getting arrested for violating her probation.
On Sunday afternoon, the woman called to report two 21-year-old men were arguing with her at her home in the 600 block of South Garner Lake Road, and that they left in a 1997 Dodge truck.
Police located the truck, and a drug dog indicated on it. Officers found two small baggies with a combined 2.5 grams of suspected meth, and one of the 21-year-old men was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
When officers talked to the woman later that day, she said the men had been using meth in her home, and that there was still meth in the home, but she denied consent for police to search.
After getting a warrant, officers found drug paraphernalia and a cup with a small amount of suspected meth. The woman is on unsupervised probation, and she appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, Wasson said.
She was arrested for violating her probation and also charged with use of a controlled substance.
Children taken into protective custody after neither parent wants them
Two young children were taken into protective custody Sunday afternoon after neither of their parents wanted to keep them.
Police were called out to Cam-plex for suspicious activity, and they met with two 23-year-old women, who asked officers for help during a custody exchange with a 25-year-old man. One of the women had two children with the man, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
The women said they drove to Gillette from Louisiana to leave the two boys, ages 1 and 2, with the man, Wasson said.
The man refused to take the children, and the mother does not want to keep them, Wasson said. Police advised them that if neither took responsibility for the children, the kids would have to be taken into custody.
Officers ended up taking protective custody of the children, and the Department of Family Services responded to the scene.
