Harris’ late layup sends Nevada past UW 68-67
RENO, Nev — Jalen Harris scored 20 points and his driving layup with nine seconds left carried Nevada to a thrilling 68-67 win over Wyoming Tuesday night.
The lead changed four times in the final 51 seconds. Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado missed a floating jumper to the right of the basket with three seconds left before Kwane Marble II’s lunging put back attempt fell short as time expired.
Maldonado’s jump shot with 15 seconds to go gave the Cowboys a 67-66 lead before Harris’ heroics. Ten seconds before that, Nisre Zouzoua threw down a dunk and Nevada (11-7, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) led 66-65. Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer for Wyoming (5-14, 0-7) with 51 seconds left.
Jazz Johnson scored 16 for the Wolfpack and Zouzoua 12.
Maldonado scored 17 for Wyoming, Thompson 16 and Kenny Foster and Jake Hendricks each scored 10.
Cardinals WR Fitzgerald returning next season
TEMPE, Arizona — Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season.
There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract.
In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals’ franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.
He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions are sixth.
National championship audience up slightly
LSU’s national championship game victory against Clemson drew nearly 26 million viewers to ESPN, up slightly from last year’s final.
ESPN said Tuesday that viewership for the three-game College Football Playoff increased 4% from last season, when Clemson beat Alabama in the championship.
The network’s championship game megacast, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews, drew 25.6 million viewers. Last year’s megacast had 25.3 million viewers. The ESPN-only audience was also up over last year, from 24.3 million to 25 million.
Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, led No. 1 LSU to a 42-25 victory Monday night in New Orleans. The game was 28-25 in the third quarter before LSU surged and put away the title early in the fourth quarter.
Dortmund promotes 17-year-old American
DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund promoted American teenager Gio Reyna to its first team Wednesday.
Dortmund signed the 17-year-old attacking midfielder from New York City FC in July. Since then he’s scored eight goals in 16 games for Dortmund’s under-19 team across all competitions.
Reyna is the son of former U.S. internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna.
The teenager was named to a Bundesliga matchday squad for the first time in December, when he was an unused substitute in a 5-0 win over Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Ex-Charger Antonio Gates decides to retire
LOS ANGELES — Antonio Gates, who became one of the most prolific tight ends in the NFL without playing a down of college football, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Gates spent his entire 16-year career with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. His 116 touchdown catches are the most by a tight end in league history.
Gates, who did not play this season, will join the Chargers front office as a legends ambassador. He is the franchise leader in receptions (955), receiving yards (11,841) and touchdowns.
