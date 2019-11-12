Spurs retire Parkers’ jersey in ceremony
SAN ANTONIO — Boris Diaw was rightly concerned about the well-being of a scrawny 19-year-old kid moving to a new country and attempting to compete against the game’s best in the NBA. One odd Christmas dinner that turned into an impromptu film session helped Diaw realize his friend and French teammate, Tony Parker, was going to be just fine.
The seeds of that evening came to full fruition as the San Antonio Spurs retired Parker’s No. 9 jersey on Monday night in a stirring ceremony.
The sting of a 113-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies was quickly forgotten as a sell-out crowd celebrated the career of San Antonio’s mercurial point guard.
Accompanied by his wife, Axelle, and sons Josh and Liam, Parker celebrated his career with former teammates and coaches along with the Spurs fans.
Parker became the 10th player in franchise to have his number retired, joining fellow Big Three members Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili in having their jerseys lifted to the rafters of the AT&T Center.
“It was an honor to play for you guys, to play together,” Parker said. “You have no idea how much impact you two had in my life. You inspire me every day.”
Parker, Duncan and Ginobili teamed to win four of the franchise’s five NBA championships and are the winningest trio in league history with 541 wins.
Don Cherry fired for rant over immigrants
TORONTO — Don Cherry, Canada’s most polarizing, flamboyant and opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants “you people” in a television rant in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country’s fallen soldiers.
Rogers Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley announced the decision following discussions with the 85-year-old broadcaster.
“It has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down,” Yabsley said in a statement. “During the broadcast, he made divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for.”
Cherry derided immigrants by saying Saturday night, “You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”
The tradition of wearing poppies in Canada honors the country’s war dead on Remembrance Day, which was observed Monday.
Cherry has provided commentary following the first intermission of “Hockey Night in Canada” for more than three decades.
Alonso, Álvarez named Rookies of the Year
NEW YORK — Young sluggers known for their prodigious power, Pete Alonso and Yordan Álvarez knocked the Rookie of the Year voting out of the park.
In a rarity for the major league home run leader, Alonso didn’t land the biggest blow.
Alonso, a star first baseman with the New York Mets, got 29 of 30 first-place votes for NL Rookie of the Year. Braves right-hander Mike Soroka got the other first-place vote and finished second in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America revealed Monday night.
“To just win the award, doesn’t matter if it’s unanimous or not,” Alonso said. “It’s still such a blessing.”
Álvarez, a hulking designated hitter from the Houston Astros, earned all 30 first-place votes to become the 24th unanimous selection since the award was introduced in 1949.
“I was really not expecting it,” Álvarez said through a translator.
The 24-year-old Alonso led the majors with 53 homers, one better than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge’s rookie record from 2017. “Polar Bear” Pete became the face of baseball in Flushing, beloved for his power, personality and philanthropy. He’s the sixth Met to win the award and first since teammate Jacob deGrom in 2014.
Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was third in NL balloting. The only voter to place Soroka ahead of Alonso was Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Alonso was the only NL player named on every ballot.
Álvarez, a 22-year-old from Cuba, played 87 games after debuting in June, fewest by any position player to win AL Rookie of the Year. He hit 27 homers, batted .313, drove in 78 and had a 1.067 OPS for the pennant-winning Astros. He struggled at times in the postseason, but that was after voting had concluded.
“My whole family was telling me I would be the winner of the award,” Álvarez said. “And once I was selected as the winner, I was very excited.”
He’s the third Houston player to win, following teammate Carlos Correa in 2015 and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell in 1991.
Álvarez easily beat out the other AL finalists, with Orioles left-hander John Means second and Rays infielder Brandon Lowe third.
The Mets agitated their fans by stashing Alonso at Triple-A through the end of the 2018 season, citing his inadequate defense at first base. He went to spring training this year battling with buddy Dominic Smith for the starting job, and Alonso wasn’t even certain to crack the opening-day roster until being declared New York’s primary first baseman a day before the regular season.
Alonso said he was challenged by first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to “show up in shape and earn your spot.”
“I felt like I answered the bell,” Alonso said.
The former Florida Gator became an instant star in the Mets’ blue and orange. Wielding his hefty 34-inch, 32-ounce birch bat, Alonso hit .292 with nine homers, 26 RBIs and a 1.024 OPS over March and April, claiming the first of three NL Rookie of the Month honors. He put on a power-packed show while winning the All-Star Home Run Derby, and then cemented his fan-favorite status by donating $100,000 of his $1 million derby prize to charities supporting injured soldiers and 9/11 workers.
“Pete kept the same attitude that he came in spring training with through the entire season,” Van Wagenen said. “He was a good teammate. He was a true professional. And obviously, he was a lightning in a bottle for all Mets fans.”
Alonso wore a hat reading “100%” on the broadcast while being named the NL winner, but his vote total didn’t match. The upbeat slugger was all smiles as usual — just like when teammates ripped off his jersey following a game-ending walk in September.
“I’m not taking my shirt off for this one,” Alonso joked.
With a left-handed swing reminiscent of long-legged Hall of Famer Willie McCovey — another unanimous Rookie of the Year pick — Álvarez immediately entrenched himself in the middle of Houston’s batting order. He hit seven homers in his first 12 games, and his OPS ranked fifth in the majors after he debuted June 9.
Álvarez’s OPS was the highest ever by a rookie, surpassing Shoeless Joe Jackson’s 1.058 mark in 1911.
“It’s a dream for every player to get to the major leagues,” Álvarez said. “I was basically living my dream.”
McCovey appeared in 52 games while winning the NL award in 1959, the only total lower than Álvarez.
Álvarez is the fourth Cuban-born Rookie of the Year, joining José Canseco (1986), José Fernández (2013) and Jose Abreu (2014).
He is the second consecutive DH to win the AL prize, following two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani. Álvarez said he is preparing to be an outfielder in 2020 by working in Florida on his agility and speed.
ON DECK
Managers of the Year will be announced Tuesday. The AL ballot figures to be tight between the Twins’ Rocco Baldelli, Yankees’ Aaron Boone and Rays’ Kevin Cash. Baldelli led the Twins to 101 victories, a 23-win improvement from 2018; Boone guided the Yankees through an unprecedented onslaught of injuries to an AL East title; and Cash pushed payroll-strapped Tampa Bay into the postseason.
The NL finalists are the Brewers’ Craig Counsell, Cardinals’ Mike Shildt and Braves’ Brian Snitker. Nationals manager Dave Martinez didn’t crack the top three despite steadying the World Series champs after a 19-31 start.
Kentucky new No. 1 in AP Top 25 after beating Michigan State
Kentucky is back in a familiar position under John Calipari: No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky. They earned 64 of 65 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to finish ahead of No. 2 Duke.
“I think we’ll have a good mindset,” sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley said. “Coach does a good job of keeping us humble. We know we’re No. 1, but we’re not where we need to be yet. By the end of the year we want to be that No. 1 team, and we know what we’re looking for from each other.”
It marks the first time the Wildcats (2-0) have reached No. 1 in the AP Top 25 since spending two weeks there early in the 2016-17 season.
Yet it’s the seventh of Calipari’s 11 seasons that the Wildcats have spent at least one week atop the AP Top 25. That includes 10 weeks during the 2011-12 season on the way to the national championship and a start-to-finish stay in 2014-15 as the Wildcats carried an unbeaten record to the Final Four, where they lost to Wisconsin.
“We’ve grown very close over this time we’ve spent together, and I feel like the closer we are, the better we are going into the postseason, throughout the year,” freshman forward Keion Brooks Jr. said after Friday’s victory over the Colonels.
THE TOP TIER
The same five teams were at the top of the poll, just in reshuffled order.
Duke climbed two spots to No. 2 after winning a top-4 matchup against Kansas at the Classic. The Blue Devils were ranked second on 48 ballots, third on 13 more and no lower than fifth on any ballot.
The Spartans were No. 1 in the AP preseason poll for the first time in program history entering the Kentucky game but fell to third, followed by Louisville — which claimed the remaining first-place vote — and Kansas.
North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, reigning national champion Virginia and Villanova rounded out the top 10.
RISING
It was a week of modest climbs for poll risers, with the Tar Heels (2-0) moving up three spots for the biggest gain.
Twelve teams moved up in the poll, with Duke, Virginia, No. 11 Texas Tech, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 18 St. Mary’s, No. 19 Arizona and No. 22 Auburn all moving up two spots.
The list of risers included No. 13 Memphis, which moved up one spot after two wins despite concerns — and even a court order — involving the eligibility of star freshman James Wiseman.
SLIDING
Florida and Baylor took big tumbles after opening-week losses.
The Gators had the biggest fall, sliding nine spots to No. 15 after Sunday’s loss to Florida State. The Bears fell eight spots to No. 24 after losing to now-No. 20 Washington in Friday’s Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska.
Six ranked teams fell in the poll, though two — No. 21 Xavier (two spots) and No. 23 LSU (one spot) fell despite emerging from the week unscathed.
STATUS QUO
Maryland, Gonzaga, Villanova, No. 12 Seton Hall and No. 17 Utah State stayed in the same spot from last week.
WELCOME
Washington and No. 25 Colorado were the new additions to the poll, with the Buffaloes earning the Pac-12 program’s first appearance since being ranked for six weeks during the 2013-14 season.
FAREWELL FOR NOW
Purdue (No. 23) and VCU (No. 25) fell out of the poll, though the Rams won both their games last week and trailed Colorado by just 14 points in the voting.
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences all had four teams in the poll, with the ACC’s all inside the top 10.
The Big 12 had three ranked teams, followed by two for the Big East, two for the West Coast and one each for the American Athletic and Mountain West conferences.
