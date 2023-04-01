Nearly 20 chickens and a duck were killed by dogs over weekend
Three reports of chickens killed by dogs came in over the weekend from Adon Road in Rozet and Bell Road and Edwards Street in Gillette.
In total, 19 chickens and one duck were killed. Five dogs were involved across the three reports.
On Bell Road, eight chickens were killed and three were injured Friday, Sheriff Scott Matheny said. The dog owner agreed to pay the chicken owners back for the chickens.
Two dogs on Edwards Street were taken to the Animal Shelter after they killed six chickens. Two more dogs on Adon Road were seen at a later time on video and couldn’t be found. They killed five chickens and one duck.
State department seeks public input on education standards
The state’s department of education is gathering input on the 2023 math and science standards.
All collected information will be passed on to the State Board of Education for use as it works toward reducing the number of standards teachers have to meet. So far, the state board has received input from school districts across the state and a Curriculum Directors’ Advisory Committee reviewed the work of the committee auditing the standards.
Any teachers or locals wanting to provide more input can do so through an online survey or a virtual public input session. The first two sessions were this week. The final two take place from 5:30-7 p.m. April 4 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6.
Those interested must register at tinyurl.com/yyhmf3zk. The survey must be completed by 11:59 p.m. May 11.
Four businesses fail tobacco checks
The Gillette Police Department conducted tobacco compliance checks on 35 local businesses, and four of them failed the inspections Tuesday.
Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said that employees at the following four businesses sold tobacco to underage buyers and were ticketed for selling tobacco to a minor:
- Family Dollar
- Black Market Vape and Smoke
- Goodtimes Discount Liquor
- Smith’s Express
The city conducts tobacco inspections once each year, Wasson said.
Library board close to putting updated policy out for public comment
In a few days, the public will get a chance to see the proposed changes the Campbell County Public Library Board has made to the collection development policy.
A draft of the updated policy is being finalized. Once that’s complete, it will be put out for a 45-day public comment period.
Library Director Terri Lesley said that the policy will be available on the library’s website, ccpls.org, under the policies section.
This 45-day time frame also will include a public hearing.
It is the culmination of months of work and hours of meetings, including three workshops in January, February and March. Board members went through the 103-page policy page by page, and board chair Sage Bear also recruited Florida nonprofit Liberty Counsel, which recommended changes.
Among the changes the board made are removing all references to the American Library Association from the policy. This was done because the library board had voted to not have any connection with the ALA.
The draft policy will also take into consideration the recommendations made by the Liberty Counsel. Board member Chelsie Collier wondered if the board should add a qualification that clarifies these changes deal with “areas designated for minors.”
Board member Charlie Anderson said he thought this would be the best thing to do.
“There are other places where it’s clear that the original authors of this material intended it to apply for the whole collection,” he said.
Rec Center continues to see usage rise post-pandemic
The Campbell County Recreation Center may finally be back to pre-pandemic usage levels.
In 2022, the Rec Center recorded 404,938 visits, which was down about 2% from 2018, but up more than 11% from 2021, when there were about 360,000 visitors.
This includes members, daily drop-ins and people who are there for youth and adult activities. Recreation superintendent Adam Gibson said the Rec Center may be back to the pre-COVID levels this year.
So far in 2023, through Sunday, the Rec Center has had 148,947 visitors, an increase of about 10,000 compared to the first three months in 2022.
“I can’t believe how many people are upstairs,” Gibson said. “It’s definitely busy, which is awesome. I’d say it’s back.”
Darla Cotton, the IT specialist for Parks and Rec, said while most of Gillette has been back to normal for years now, there’s a small portion of the population that has taken things more slowly.
“We just started having some people come back who feel comfortable being in an enclosed setting,” she said.
“I had somebody the other week who said this is the first time they’d been back at the Rec Center since before COVID,” Gibson said.
COVID led to a lot of lifestyle changes, said Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Dillinger.
“We lost a lot of seniors. And a lot of people put workout equipment in their basements and in their houses during COVID,” he said.
While the Rec Center’s numbers were affected by the pandemic the past couple of years, Bell Nob Golf Course and Spirit Hall Ice Arena have both seen their numbers grow. Last year, 29,041 people used Bell Nob Golf Course, and 55,725 went to the Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
Visitation at the golf course actually increased from 2019 to 2020 by 18%, in large part because it was an outdoor activity.
“They were letting you do anything outside, as long as you weren’t inside,” Dillinger said.
Compared to 2019, the golf course had 8,000 more people in 2022.
Spirit Hall also saw an increase, going from 45,628 in 2018 to 55,725 in 2022.
Mathletes compete in northeast district contest
Walking into the Gillette College Pronghorn Center at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, visitors would’ve been met by a trio of students working on their swing dancing technique.
As Gabby Tracey led, Emmee Crisp followed through classic moves like the pretzel and chicken wing. For Crisp, it was a test to keep up with the newfound steps but it was a reprieve from the grueling two hours of testing the two and their friend Kylee Lilly Emerson had all just completed.
“We just had to get up and move,” Tracey said.
Two hours, one hour or even 30 minutes before, anyone stepping through the doors would’ve been met by the utter silence of 200 students hard at work. There were no swinging arms or quick steps then but instead fast moving minds, working through math problems some had seen before and some never seen at all.
It was the site of the Northeast District Math Contest that brought in students from Gillette’s two high schools and junior high schools, Wright and Newcastle. Starting at 8 a.m., the students took on five math tests, each with 10 questions and 20 minutes of time.
By the end, not everyone agreed on what they deemed correct answers but all agreed that they didn’t feel 100% confident.
Getting through it
“You should tell me, how did you calculate that?” Kane Clements, a Thunder Basin junior, asked fellow classmate Hayden Chambers, as he pointed at a circled answer.
“I didn’t,” Chambers said.
“You didn’t, so you guessed?” Clements queried.
“I guessed,” Chambers confirmed.
Versions of the conversation were passed around at tables placed across the gym’s floor as the teens figured out what their friends and colleagues thought about the tests that were put together by a college professor. As the grade level increased, so did the difficulty of the tests.
Students were split into section A, B, C or D to correlate with 11th and 12th grades, 10th and 11th grades, eighth grade and seventh grade, respectively.
Organizer Jami Cone said the tests are built more in problem solving rather than pure math content. Reading and paying attention were also important since all of the questions were word problems.
That was evident when Campbell County’s Tate Ellsworth defended his answer because of the specific date referenced in a question.
“Oh no,” Clements said as he put his head in his hands. “I didn’t even see the date in the question.”
Even with the disheartening knowledge of that specific question, Clements nearly met his goal of a seventh place finish in division A, finishing in ninth a mere 20 points away from Ellsworth who earned the coveted spot.
To add salt to the wound, if Clements had seen the date, he may have tied Ellsworth since each correct question is worth 20 points. Those numbers were continuously circling in students heads as they used math learned in this year’s classes and years past.
The leading two scorers, Jack Weiss of TBHS and Cooper Stevens of CCHS, also used different methods of strategy going through the test. Stevens answered all but two questions, while Weiss answered about half of the 50.
For every wrong answer, students lost five points. They didn’t lose any points for putting down no answer, but with 20 points for every correct answer, Stevens said he figured it was better to make an educated guess than not.
It was a test any way a person looked at it, either by strategy or content. Not to mention the consideration of giving up at some point during the hours-long event.
“The kid next to me he just stopped doing the test and sat there,” Hallie Angelos said with a laugh. “I looked at him and I was like ‘You know what, that doesn’t look too bad.’”
Chambers used the positive portions of the test to keep him going during the difficult ones, a tactic that proved successful and ended him with a fourth place finish.
“For me at least, I like doing English and palindromes are my favorite types of words, they’re the same forward and backward, so it was just fun doing that with numbers,” he said. “The palindrome numbers were so fun.”
Going through the trying task of crunching numbers for three hours time, it appears it’s the little things that count.
