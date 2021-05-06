Wyoming Mustangs wide receiver Rashad Ridley unboxes instant oatmeal packets before bagging 1,033 meals for area children at Blessings In A Backpack's warehouse Wednesday morning. The team donated $1,700 to the organization following a bike raffle at their previous game, which was purchased by Wyoming Corporate Cleaners.
Athletes with the Wyoming Mustangs pass bags down an assembly line to be filled at Blessings In A Backpack's warehouse Wednesday morning. The team donated $1,700 to the organization following a bike raffle at their previous game, which was purchased by Wyoming Corporate Cleaners.
Blessings In A Backpack program coordinator laughs with members of the Wyoming Mustangs as she receives a $1,700 check to help feed more than a thousand children through their program this week Wednesday at the organization's warehouse.
