Former player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
LOS ANGELES — Jeremy Giambi, a former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, police and his agent said. He was 47.
Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
Giambi’s agent, Joel Wolfe, said the family requested “that we all respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Philadelphia (2002) and Boston (2002-03).
Jeremy hit .263 with 52 homers and 209 RBIs. His best season was 2001, when he batted .283 with 12 homers and 57 RBIs for the Athletics.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Athletics said on Twitter. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”
Giambi played in the postseason twice with the Athletics and in 2001 was tagged out at home on Derek Jeter’s famous “flip” toss in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.
Born Sept. 30, 1974, in San Jose, he went to South Hills High in West Covina, then played for the California State University, Fullerton team that won the 1995 College World Series.
Nets send Harden to 76ers for Simmons
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons got his wish, a trade out of Philadelphia. The 76ers got their second superstar, with James Harden coming over in a blockbuster multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Sixers sent Simmons, the disgruntled star who demanded a trade last summer, guard Seth Curry and center Andre Drummond to the Nets in a deal for Harden. The Sixers also will get Paul Millsap and the Nets get draft picks, according to people with direct knowledge of the decision.
The move came just five days after coach Steve Nash said the Nets wouldn’t trade Harden and only 13 months after they acquired the 2018 NBA MVP to play with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
But Harden could have left this summer as a free agent and the Nets decided it wasn’t worth the risk to wait, ending their Big Three experiment after the trio played only 16 games together.
Simmons did not play this season for the Sixers in the wake of a trade demand centered largely around hurt feelings coming off last season’s playoff loss. Simmons averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists over four seasons with Philadelphia, which drafted him out of LSU, where he played only one season.
His defining moment as a Sixer came when he passed up a wide-open dunk against Atlanta in the second round of last year’s playoffs that would have tied the game late in Game 7.
Denver’s Ed Donatell joins Vikings as DC
MINNEAPOLIS — Ed Donatell has agreed to become the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings under head-coach-to-be Kevin O’Connell, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.
After the Rams play for the championship on Sunday, the 36-year-old O’Connell can finally be introduced as the 10th coach in Vikings history. O’Connell is expected to then make the 65-year-old Donatell his most important assistant for his first experience running a team.
Donatell has 10 seasons on his resume as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, including the last three years with the Denver Broncos under coach Vic Fangio, who was fired last month. The Broncos were third in the league in 2021 in fewest point allowed and eighth in fewest yards allowed.
From 2000-03, Donatell directed the defense for the Green Bay Packers. He was defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-06. He has worked 31 years in the league, primarily coaching defensive backs.
Prior to joining the Broncos, Donatell spent four seasons (2015-18) supervising the secondary with the Chicago Bears while Fangio was the defensive coordinator. Donatell and Fangio had those same positions for four years before that with the San Francisco 49ers, under coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh was one of the four finalists the Vikings interviewed last week for the job that will go to O’Connell. New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris were the others.
New Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah worked in research and development for the 49ers during Donatell’s last two seasons there.
O’Connell was selected to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after eight years with the Vikings. The 65-year-old Zimmer called plays for the defense throughout his time as head coach, directing a 4-3 defense that at its best brought clever and well-disguised blitzes and was one of the most difficult in the NFL to convert a third down against. The last two seasons were a struggle, though, and with several expiring player contracts the group was already bound to have a different look.
Donatell and Fangio have long directed a 3-4 scheme with the best pass rushers typically standing up on the edges instead of as down linemen, so the Vikings figure to undergo a wholesale change. Donatell, coincidentally, was replaced by Zimmer in 2007 as defensive coordinator of the Falcons.
