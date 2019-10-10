It’s an all-too-common occurrence: A simple trip on a rug or a wet floor leads to broken bone. While a younger person may heal quickly, a fall can be the start of more serious problems for older people. After age 50 weak bones lead to breaks in 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation.
Good bones should be a goal at any age, but as we get older strong bones should become more of a priority. While men have more bone strength because their bone size and width is greater, both men and women can suffer from osteoporosis, said Dr. Philip Bosha, a physician with Penn State Sports Medicine.
Life stages and calcium
The best time to build strong bones is during childhood. Peak bone mass (the strongest bones you’ll ever have) is determined by genetics as well as a combination of lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise, he said. It’s established during puberty and early adulthood.
Half of the total body calcium in women and two-thirds in men are established during puberty. About 90 percent of a woman’s peak bone mass is present by age 20. Men make gains in bone mass until 30, Bosha said.
A slow decline in bone mass begins around age 40. Everyone will lose bone mass with age, but people who develop a higher peak bone mass when they are younger will be better protected against fractures later in life, Bosha said.
Keys to bone health
A healthy diet and exercise throughout life can boost bone health while negative lifestyle choices, such as smoking and excess alcohol consumption, deteriorate it, Bosha said.
Weight-bearing and muscle-building exercise such as brisk walking, running and lifting help develop bone mass, he said.
Calcium, critical for bone and overall health, and vitamin D, necessary for the absorption of calcium, are both vital regardless of age. Diet alone does not always provide enough of these nutrients, and sodas and carbonated beverages interfere with calcium absorption.
Besides dairy products, good sources of calcium include:
- Seeds like poppy, sesame and chia
- Sardines and canned salmon
- Beans and lentils
- Almonds
- Dark leafy greens
Good sources of vitamin D include:
- Fatty fish like tuna, mackerel and salmon
- Foods fortified with vitamin D, like some dairy products, orange juice, soy milk and cereals
- Beef liver
- Cheese
- Egg yolks
Safely exposing your skin to sunlight at midday, when the sun is at its highest, can also help the body create vitamin D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.