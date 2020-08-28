Local sports calendar

Saturday

TBHS and CCHS girls swimming at Gillette Pentathlon, 9 a.m.

TBHS and CCHS cross-country at Green River, midday

TBHS volleyball vs. Cheyenne Invite, TBA

CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne Invite, TBA

TBHS and CCHS golf at Sheridan Invite, TBA

Monday

CCHS golf at Casper, TBA

Tuesday

TBHS tennis (girls) at Rapid City Stevens, 10 a.m.

TBHS tennis (girls) at Rapid City Central. 1 p.m.

Thursday

CCHS tennis vs. Cheyenne East, noon

TBHS tennis vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.

CCHS tennis vs. Cheyenne Central, 3:30 p.m.

TBHS tennis vs. Cheyenne East, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

TBHS and CCHS golf at Buffalo Golf Club, 9 a.m.

CCHS tennis vs. Laramie, noon

TBHS tennis vs. Cheyenne South, noon

CCHS girls swimming and diving at Laramie, 4 p.m.

TBHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

CCHS football at Laramie, 6 p.m.

CCHS cross-country at Cheyenne, TBA

Sept. 5

TBHS girls swimming and diving at Casper-Natrona County, 9 a.m.

CCHS girls swimming and diving at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 9 a.m.

TBHS and CCHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA

Sept. 8

TBHS tennis (boys) vs. Gerring, Nebraska, noon

TBHS tennis (boys) vs. Alliance, Nebraska, 3 p.m.

Sept. 10

CCHS tennis at Casper-Natrona County, 10 a.m.

TBHS tennis at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 11 a.m.

CCHS tennis at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 3 p.m.

TBHS tennis at Casper-Natrona County, 3 p.m.

CCHS volleyball vs. TBHS, 6 p.m.

TBHS and CCHS golf at conference meet (Cheyenne), TBA

Sept. 11

CCHS tennis at TBHS, 4 p.m.

TBHS and CCHS girls swimming and diving at 4A duals (Cheyenne), 4 p.m.

TBHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

CCHS football vs. Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.

TBHS cross-country at Big Horn Invite, TBA

Sept. 12

CCHS tennis at Sheridan, 9 a.m.

TBHS and CCHS girls swimming and diving at 4A duals (Cheyenne), 9 a.m.

TBHS tennis at Sheridan, noon

TBHS volleyball at Laramie, noon

CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne South, noon

CCHS volleyball at Laramie, 4:30 p.m.

CCHS cross-country at Star Valley, TBA

Sept. 18

TBHS and CCHS girls swimming vs. Sheridan/Buffalo, 4 p.m.

TBHS volleyball vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.

CCHS volleyball vs. Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

CCHS football at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

TBHS football at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

TBHS and CCHS tennis at regionals in Cody, TBA

TBHS and CCHS golf at state tournament (Casper’s Three Crowns), TBA

Sept. 19

TBHS and CCHS cross-country at Michelle Ludwig Invite (Sheridan), 11 a.m.

TBHS volleyball at Casper-Kelly Walsh, noon

CCHS volleyball at Sheridan, noon

Sept. 24

TBHS volleyball vs. Rapid City Central, TBA

TBHS and CCHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette

Sept. 25

TBHS and CCHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette

TBHS cross-country at Shana Ward Invite (Saratoga), 1 p.m.

CCHS and TBHS girls swimming vs. Cheyenne Central, East, 4 p.m.

TBHS football vs. CCHS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26

TBHS and CCHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette

TBHS and CCHS girls swimming vs. Cheyenne Central, 8 a.m.

CCHS cross-country at Rapid City Invite, 1 p.m.

CCHS volleyball at Casper Invite, TBA

