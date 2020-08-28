Local sports calendar
Saturday
TBHS and CCHS girls swimming at Gillette Pentathlon, 9 a.m.
TBHS and CCHS cross-country at Green River, midday
TBHS volleyball vs. Cheyenne Invite, TBA
CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne Invite, TBA
TBHS and CCHS golf at Sheridan Invite, TBA
Monday
CCHS golf at Casper, TBA
Tuesday
TBHS tennis (girls) at Rapid City Stevens, 10 a.m.
TBHS tennis (girls) at Rapid City Central. 1 p.m.
Thursday
CCHS tennis vs. Cheyenne East, noon
TBHS tennis vs. Cheyenne Central, 1 p.m.
CCHS tennis vs. Cheyenne Central, 3:30 p.m.
TBHS tennis vs. Cheyenne East, 3:30 p.m.
Friday
TBHS and CCHS golf at Buffalo Golf Club, 9 a.m.
CCHS tennis vs. Laramie, noon
TBHS tennis vs. Cheyenne South, noon
CCHS girls swimming and diving at Laramie, 4 p.m.
TBHS football at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Laramie, 6 p.m.
CCHS cross-country at Cheyenne, TBA
Sept. 5
TBHS girls swimming and diving at Casper-Natrona County, 9 a.m.
CCHS girls swimming and diving at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 9 a.m.
TBHS and CCHS volleyball at Gillette Invite, TBA
Sept. 8
TBHS tennis (boys) vs. Gerring, Nebraska, noon
TBHS tennis (boys) vs. Alliance, Nebraska, 3 p.m.
Sept. 10
CCHS tennis at Casper-Natrona County, 10 a.m.
TBHS tennis at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 11 a.m.
CCHS tennis at Casper-Kelly Walsh, 3 p.m.
TBHS tennis at Casper-Natrona County, 3 p.m.
CCHS volleyball vs. TBHS, 6 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS golf at conference meet (Cheyenne), TBA
Sept. 11
CCHS tennis at TBHS, 4 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS girls swimming and diving at 4A duals (Cheyenne), 4 p.m.
TBHS football vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
CCHS football vs. Cheyenne East, 7 p.m.
TBHS cross-country at Big Horn Invite, TBA
Sept. 12
CCHS tennis at Sheridan, 9 a.m.
TBHS and CCHS girls swimming and diving at 4A duals (Cheyenne), 9 a.m.
TBHS tennis at Sheridan, noon
TBHS volleyball at Laramie, noon
CCHS volleyball at Cheyenne South, noon
CCHS volleyball at Laramie, 4:30 p.m.
CCHS cross-country at Star Valley, TBA
Sept. 18
TBHS and CCHS girls swimming vs. Sheridan/Buffalo, 4 p.m.
TBHS volleyball vs. Sheridan, 6 p.m.
CCHS volleyball vs. Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
CCHS football at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
TBHS football at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
TBHS and CCHS tennis at regionals in Cody, TBA
TBHS and CCHS golf at state tournament (Casper’s Three Crowns), TBA
Sept. 19
TBHS and CCHS cross-country at Michelle Ludwig Invite (Sheridan), 11 a.m.
TBHS volleyball at Casper-Kelly Walsh, noon
CCHS volleyball at Sheridan, noon
Sept. 24
TBHS volleyball vs. Rapid City Central, TBA
TBHS and CCHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette
Sept. 25
TBHS and CCHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette
TBHS cross-country at Shana Ward Invite (Saratoga), 1 p.m.
CCHS and TBHS girls swimming vs. Cheyenne Central, East, 4 p.m.
TBHS football vs. CCHS, 7 p.m.
Sept. 26
TBHS and CCHS tennis at state tournament, Gillette
TBHS and CCHS girls swimming vs. Cheyenne Central, 8 a.m.
CCHS cross-country at Rapid City Invite, 1 p.m.
CCHS volleyball at Casper Invite, TBA
