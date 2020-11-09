Gillette's most recent unseasonably warm temperatures appear to be in the rear-view mirror as cooler weather returns to the region, which initially began Sunday just before the start of the new work week.
Bitter cold temperatures experienced a few weeks earlier gave way to much warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s last week. Sunday was much different, however, because of a sudden drastic drop in temperatures, bringing high temperatures from the the lower 70s down to the upper 30s.
Cold air will continue to dominate the region at least through Thursday, with the highest temperature expected to come Tuesday, when it could get up to 39 degrees.
Monday is expected to see a high of 27 and low of 20 with mostly sunny skies, with sunshine extending through Tuesday. Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures and the possibility of snow, as the high is expected to be around 34 during the daytime hours with a 20 percent chance of snow. Light snow could continue into the early evening, with a low of 16 expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Thursday will bring back sunny skies, but temperatures will remain in the upper 30s with a low of 23 overnight.
