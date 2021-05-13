It really couldn't have gotten any better for children Wednesday morning at Northeast Wyoming BOCES during their annual field day in the play space behind the school along North Miller Avenue.
The early morning temperature was just about perfect with the sun shining and children's faces smiling as they ran about.
That was, until a handful of Wyoming Mustangs walked out of the building to greet them. A cluster of hugs, high-fives, handshakes and photos ensued, as the group of children huddled around the members of the local professional indoor football team.
Mustangs athletes Whitney Richardson and Rashad Ridley grabbed a football and immediately started passing it across the field with student Liam Green, encouraging him each time he successfully snagged a pass.
Across the field, Chance Dollahite, who serves as an offensive lineman for the team, grouped kids up for a series of foot races across the lawn. The players eventually grew winded from the races, but the children insisted they keep going.
"It was a great experience to be a part of," Dollahite said of the morning visit. "The kids just wanted to have fun running and playing catch. I think we made their day."
Ashley Gallagher, who works at BOCES as an autism and behavior specialist, said the visit was the highlight of field day for many of the children.
"It was just a fun experience for the kids," she said. "They haven't been around professional football teams, so we thought it would be a good opportunity and something exciting for them."
