Basketball

Friday

Campbell County girls basketball at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Campbell County boys basketball at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Campbell County girls basketball at Cheyenne South, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

Campbell County boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin boys basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.

Thunder Basin girls basketball at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.

Gillette College women’s basketball at Northwest College, 2 p.m.

Gillette College men’s basketball at Northwest College, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday

Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.

Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, 9 a.m.

Saturday

Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.

Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 11 a.m.

Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, noon

Swimming and diving

Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, Friday-Saturday

Indoor track and field

Campbell County indoor track at Natrona Invite, TBA

Hockey

Friday

GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 6:30 p.m.

GHA 18U boys at Park County, 7:00 p.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 8:30 a.m.

GHA 18U boys at Park County, 10 a.m.

Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.