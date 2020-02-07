Basketball
Friday
Campbell County girls basketball at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Laramie, 7:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Cheyenne South, 5:30 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Campbell County girls basketball at Cheyenne South, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
Campbell County boys basketball at Cheyenne South, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin boys basketball at Laramie, 1 p.m.
Thunder Basin girls basketball at Laramie, 2:30 p.m.
Gillette College women’s basketball at Northwest College, 2 p.m.
Gillette College men’s basketball at Northwest College, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Friday
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 4 p.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, 9 a.m.
Saturday
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 10 a.m.
Thunder Basin wrestling vs. Cheyenne East, 11 a.m.
Campbell County wrestling vs. Cheyenne Central, noon
Swimming and diving
Campbell County and Thunder Basin boys swimming at Conference, Campbell County Aquatic Center, Friday-Saturday
Indoor track and field
Campbell County indoor track at Natrona Invite, TBA
Hockey
Friday
GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 6:30 p.m.
GHA 18U boys at Park County, 7:00 p.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
GHA 19U girls vs. Pinedale, 8:30 a.m.
GHA 18U boys at Park County, 10 a.m.
Gillette Wild vs. Helena Bighorns, 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.