In a world of constantly reaching for a bottle of hand sanitizer, the hands of area teacher are starting to feel the impacts of educating in a pandemic.
Although these useful cleansers help keep educators safe in their workplace environment, they also take a considerable toll on hands over time, said EK Jewelers owner Erica Kissack.
Not only do they bring dry, rough skin from repeated use, they also reduce the shine on that gold ring you wear. A rise in exposure to sanitizers and cleaners can break down the shine in metals and gemstones, she said.
That's why she invited area teachers to her shop on Gillette Avenue on Saturday morning to offer area educators discounted rates on silicone rings, which are not impacted by the use of hand sanitizers.
"Hand sanitizer actually eats away at gold and can be very detrimental," Kissack said.
As teachers entered the store, the first 15 also received gift bags, along with refreshments to get their morning started right.
"We just kind of wanted to spoil them and treat them a bit," Kissack said.
Those in attendance sure felt the love.
"Free goodies always brings me out," said Barbara Rasse, a teacher at Buffalo Ridge Elementary School. "I wanted to get a silicone ring to wear in the classroom so I don't have to worry about damaging my ring."
Looking ahead, the store also is planning events for law enforcement and first responders as a way to thank them for their service and give them something special in return.
