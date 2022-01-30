Bolts girls get past Campbell County 70-57
The first of two crosstown conference games took place between the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school girls basketball teams Friday at CCHS. After trailing in the first quarter, the Bolts were able to pull away in the second half for a 70-57 win over the Camels.
Campbell County used the home-court advantage to take an early 20-14 lead after the first quarter but Thunder Basin responded with a 21-point second quarter to take a 35-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, the Bolts’ pesky defense led to plenty of scoring opportunities as Thunder Basin outscored the Camels 35-25 in the final two quarters to close out the game.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 20 points, followed by senior Gabby Mendoza with 19, junior Joelie Spelts with 16 and junior Eagan Clark with nine.
Junior Millie Riss led the Camels with 11 points, followed by junior Madison Robertson with nine and sophomore Cami Curtis and freshman Kaylie Neary with eight points apiece.
Bolts boys take down Camels 62-46
The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team came away with a 62-46 win over Campbell County during the first crosstown conference game Friday night at CCHS.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County got off to slow offensive starts in the first half. The Bolts took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter but the Camels were able to respond by taking a one-point lead 23-22 into halftime.
Campbell County’s strong first half didn’t translate into the second as the Bolts outscored the Camels 40-23 in the final two quarters. Campbell County had a double-digit lead right out of the third quarter but Bolts’ point guard Deegan Williams took over down the stretch to reclaim the lead and hold onto it the rest of the way.
Williams led the Bolts with 24 points, followed by senior McKale Holte with 11, sophomore Bodie WIlliams with eight and senior Ryan Baker with seven.
Senior Jason Fink led the Camels with 18 points, followed by senior Austin Crimm with 10 and freshman Mason Drube with nine. Fink ended with a double-double after collecting 11 rebounds on the night.
Bolts finish 4th, Camels 19th at Ron Thon
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team finished fourth with a score of 135 at the Ron Thon Memorial Tournament this weekend in Riverton. The Camels finished 19th with a score of 47.5.
Thunder Basin finished with six placers at one of the largest regular season tournaments in the state. Lane Catlin continued his undefeated season by winning the 285-pound division. Catlin was the only champion for the Bolts over the weekend.
Antonio Avila finished second at 126 pounds, Dillon Glick finished third at 195 pounds, Aden Jorgensen finished sixth at 182 pounds and Aidyn Mitchell finished sixth at 220 pounds. On the girl’s side, Thunder Basin’s Rylie Brothers finished third at 106 pounds and fourth at in the SAT girls 106-112 division.
Campbell County finished the tournament with three placers in Riverton. Colt Welshed finished second at 113 pounds, Darron Provost finished fourth at 120 pounds and LouAnn Bryant finished fourth in the girl’s 132-pound division.
Gillette Wild sweep Butte, improve to 35-3-1
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team’s historic season continued with a pair of road wins over the Butte Cobras this weekend. The Wild beat the Cobras 6-4 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday in Montana.
The two-game sweep keeps the Wild in first place in the Frontier Division with 71 points. Gillette will have a crucial two-game home series with the Helena Bighorns this weekend.
