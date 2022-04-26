CHEYENNE — Lawyers for Alec Baldwin are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of defaming the family of a Wyoming Marine killed in Afghanistan, recent court fi lings show.
According to a motion for dismissal, Baldwin says he was expressing his constitutionally protected political opinion about the Jan. 6 riots, rather than defaming the Marine’s sister and widow as their complaint alleges. The actor’s lawyer also argues the case does not have standing in Wyoming, since Baldwin has no connection to the state.
Baldwin donated $5,000 to one of Rylee McCollum’s sisters after the 20-year-old Marine from Bondurant was killed in a Kabul airport bombing in August, according to the initial complaint.
In January, when Roice McCollum posted a photo from a Jan. 6, 2021, demonstration in Washington, D.C., Baldwin commented to confi rm she was the one who received his donation.
They exchanged private messages, court filings state, in which Baldwin accused her of being a “January 6th rioter” and said her actions resulted in property destruction and the death of an officer. McCollum told him she was protesting legally and had already met with the FBI.
Baldwin reposted her photo to his own account, which had 2.4 million followers at the time, according to court documents. He called claims of non-violent protests on Jan. 6 were “bulls” and indicated he would remove the post the following day. The photo, as well as his comment on her original post, have been deleted.
McCollum received hundreds of “hostile, aggressive, hateful” messages from Baldwin’s followers after that, according to the complaint, causing her and the other plaintiff s in the case distress, anxiety and fear.
While McCollum’s counsel argues Baldwin acted maliciously in reposting the photo, alleging he knew it would bring them harassment, the actor’s motion says the act could not be malicious because there were no known factual inaccuracies in his caption.
In a response filed this week, lawyers for the McCollums said Baldwin’s comment calling Roice an “insurrectionist” was accusing her of criminal activity and therefore defaming her “by implication.” They also say that Baldwin’s actions were more serious because of his large following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.