UF’s Johnson making progress after collapsing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has postponed its next three men’s basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show “truly encouraging signs of progress,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.
Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday and remains hospitalized at UF Health while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.
The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season, but the priority will be to get through Southeastern Conference play.
Florida’s next game is now Dec. 30 at Vanderbilt, the league opener for both teams.
The Gators (3-1) have now postponed or canceled six games already, including against UMass Lowell, Virginia and Oklahoma to open the season.
Like many of his Florida teammates, Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer. Although the cause of Johnson’s collapse has not been revealed, the coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle. At its most severe, myocarditis can lead to sudden cardiac arrest and has been a documented cause of death for young, otherwise healthy athletes.
Rockies manager Black downplays trade rumors
DENVER — Bud Black hears the Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story trade rumors. Bud Black is entertained by the Nolan Arenado and the Trevor Story trade rumors.
Just that time of year, the Colorado Rockies manager contended Wednesday in a Zoom call.
Black actually thinks that trade rumors, any sort of trade rumors, are a good thing over the offseason because it keeps baseball in the conversation during this time dominated by college football, the NFL and the start of the NBA season.
Arenado is scheduled to make $35 million in 2021 as part of a $260 million, eight-year contract he signed with the Rockies in 2019. There’s one caveat that could cause potential bidders to balk: The deal includes an opt-out clause after the ‘21 season.
The 29-year-old Arenado struggled — by his standards, anyway — at the plate during the abbreviated 2020 season as he hit .253 with eight homers before missing the final nine games with a left shoulder bone bruise. There was nothing wrong with his defense, though, in earning an eighth straight Gold Glove.
Story’s name has also popped up in trade speculation. The shortstop led the NL in stolen bases last season and was the only player in the majors with three hitting streaks of at least nine games.
Despite being in the same division with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, along with the upstart San Diego Padres, Black feels this team, with this nucleus, can still be in the thick of a playoff chase.
He has recently checked in with outfielder Ian Desmond, who opted out due to COVID-19 concerns. Black feels Desmond will be back in the lineup in 2021.
Professional lacrosse leagues will merge
LOS ANGELES — The Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse are merging and will formally exist as the Premier Lacrosse League.
It’s another step forward for PLL co-founder Paul Rabil, who had been seeking to unify and figures the disruption caused by COVID-19 was good in hindsight.
As part of the merger, the PLL announced it will immediately expand to include the Boston Cannons, previously of MLL, as the league’s eighth team, under the new name Cannons Lacrosse Club. The team’s roster will be selected through an expansion draft in 2021.
The PLL will retain the rights to all the former MLL teams for future expansion considerations, but MLL players are now eligible to enter the PLL without being bound to existing long-term deals with MLL.
The two leagues have created a management team that will oversee the transition, including: front office, team and player orientation; the 2021 season schedule, which will include former MLL team markets; and a long-term plan to develop youth lacrosse players in communities where MLL has been located.
“This merger only benefits the future of the game, for it combines the history of professional lacrosse with an innovative approach that has already accelerated the game’s growth,” MLL commissioner Sandy Brown said.
The PLL’s second season never got started. The tour-based league had to shift into overdrive to come up with a viable plan after the COVID-19 pandemic brought professional sports to a halt in March.
The Rabils mulled about a dozen different scenarios, and after talks with broadcast partner NBC, league commissioners and health officials, the PLL became the first professional league to opt for a tournament in a bubble-like atmosphere to decide a champion.
The PLL’s 16-day tournament in August at Utah’s Zions Bank Stadium was played with no fans and aired on NBC platforms at times that had been reserved for the canceled 2020 Summer Olympics. Players and staff were tested for COVID-19 and sequestered under quarantine during down time.
In response, Major League Lacrosse opted to conduct a tournament of its own. also without fans, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, to crown its 20th champion. Its games were broadcast on ESPN networks.
Paul Rabil said viewership was up 22% for the summer tournament over the PLL’s inaugural 2019 season and viewership for the critical 18-year-old to 49-year-old demographic was up 37%.
The PLL created a different version of lacrosse in an effort to make the game more exciting and appealing, especially to younger fans. Among the changes were a field shortened by 10 yards to create more chances for transition and scoring, and shortened playing time and shot-clock duration.
