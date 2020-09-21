Third Street Plaza was the place to be in Gillette on Saturday afternoon as hundreds of classic automobile fans and beer loves came together to send the season out in style at the Summer Brewfest and Car Show.
For the first time in its six-year history, Brewfest joined with the annual car show and street dance.
Some gnawed on oversized turkey legs while others wore traditional Bavarian lederhosen. One man even sported a kilt, but everyone seemed to have fun.
The event was put on by Gillette Main Street, which welcomed craft breweries from around Wyoming and the region. People danced to live music near a display of motorcycles while other areas offered glimpses of the finest cars in town and games for attendees to enjoy.
To say the combination of classic cars and beer was a perfect fit for a summertime celebration would be an understatement, said Brewfest volunteer Mackenzie Nolan.
It went so well that organizers say they may continue to keep the events synchronized in the future. When COVID-19 caused the traditional Brewfest dates in July to be postponed, they opted to push it back to the traditional car show weekend in September rather than cancel the event.
"We have already discussed it and we're pretty sure we will keep it combined," Nolan said. "It was a big hit. There are so many people here."
After six months of social distancing and an overall dearth of activities and events, Nolan said the Summer Brewfest and Car Show couldn't have come at a better time for folks.
"I think people are over sitting down and excited to get out," she said.
