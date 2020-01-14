Gillette College ranked No. 25 in NJCAA poll
The Gillette College women’s basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the most recent NJCAA Division I women’s basketball rankings that came out Monday.
The Pronghorns won a pair of conference games last week, 81-46 over Central Wyoming College on Saturday and 68-39 over Western Wyoming Community College on Wednesday, to put them at 16-2 overall on the season.
It is their first time being nationally ranked this season. The team already has as many victories as it had all of last season.
There are two other ranked teams in Region IX (Gillette’s region): No. 7 Western Nebraska Community College (16-1) and No. 22 Casper College (14-3). Casper dealt Gillette one of its two losses in early December.
Gillette College men’s basketball received votes in the poll voting this week, but the team was not ranked.
Gillette Wild split at Yellowstone Quake
The Gillette Wild (16-18) took a W and an L in Cody over the weekend in a series against the Yellowstone Quake (12-19).
In Friday’s first game, the Wild won 4-2 with goals from Keedin Denny, Jacob Kaminski, Declan Young and Ausint Newson. Goalie Shane Phillips saved 29 of 31 shots on net.
On Saturday, the Quake defeated the Wild 4-1 after getting up to a 3-0 lead by the end of the second period. Wild defenseman Mason Hoffman scored the lone Wild goal in the third period.
Gillette won 10 of its first 11 games and is 6-17 since.
The Frontier Division’s top three teams — the Bozeman Icedogs (28-5), Sheridan Hawks (28-6) and Great Falls Americans (26-4) — have all clinched playoff spots already with about six weeks left in the regular season.
Four teams in each division make the playoffs, and the Wild sits at fourth with Yellowstone behind them. Gillette has 13 games left in the season.
Their next game is at 7:05 p.m. Friday hosting the Sheridan Hawks at Spirit Hall Ice Arena at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Youth wrestling tourney moves to Casper
The Wild West Championships, a large youth wrestling tournament that was formerly hosted in Gillette, will be held at the Casper Events Center on Jan. 25 this year.
The tournament expects to bring about 1,200 youth wrestlers (kindergarten through eighth grade) from all over the United States to compete in the folkstyle wrestling tournament, a press release from Visit Casper stated.
There will be divisions such as girls, boys and rookies, and the weigh-ins are scheduled for Jan. 25.
Gillette’s Cam-plex previously hosted the event since 2013.
Capitals sign Backstrom to 5-year, $46M deal
WASHINGTON — The Capitals have signed Nicklas Backstrom for the long term, agreeing to a $46 million, five-year contract extension on Tuesday.
The deal through the 2024-25 season carries a $9.2 million salary-cap hit.
Backstrom is the Capitals franchise leader in assists and has been an organizational cornerstone for more than a decade. Washington selected the Swedish center fourth overall in the 2006 draft. He’s notched 908 points in 934 regular-season games since making his NHL debut in 2007.
He was integral to Washington’s first Stanley Cup title in 2018, contributing 23 points in 20 playoff games during that run. Backstrom, alongside Alex Ovechkin, has been a part of 11 playoff appearances in 12 full seasons.
“It’s nice to be with a guy on the same team so many years,” said Ovechkin, who has played over 900 games with Backstrom. “You can ask anybody in this locker room or previous guys who played, first of all he’s tremendous person and an unbelievable center. To be around him and see how he’s grown up, how he’s matured, it’s great.”
The 32-year-old Backstrom has nine goals and 26 assists for 35 points this season.
After negotiating his own new contract, he’s getting a significant raise beginning next season after playing for a decade on a team-friendly contract at a cap hit of $6.7 million.
Re-signing Backstrom seemed obvious for the Capitals, who face a similar situation with Ovechkin. His contract expires after next season. Vezina Trophy and Cup-winning goaltender Braden Holtby can be a free agent this summer. But with cap space tight and top prospect Ilya Samsonov looking ready to step in as a starter, it’s unclear if Washington will extend him.
