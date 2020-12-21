With the help of some generous volunteers, a splash of holiday color now adorns the gravesites of veterans at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Dozens of people braved the chilly weather and a light coating of snowfall for the annual Wreaths Across America event Saturday.
Atop the hill at Inspiration Garden, wreaths lined a table as members of the Civil Air Patrol, veterans and local leaders gathered to pay tribute to veterans for a brief, socially distanced event.
"I want to thank all of our veterans who came out today," said Campbell County Commission Chairman DG Reardon while addressing the crowd. "It's a real hearty group that comes out to something like this in the middle of December."
According to the local Wreaths Across America web page, more than 400 wreates have been sponsored so far this year. Wreaths not only were placed at Mount Pisgah Cemetery, but also at Wright, Recluse, Living Legacy and Primrose Retirement Community.
Wreaths Across America coordinator Toni Brown encouraged attendees who knew of veterans who have been cooped up and need a little cheering up to take a wreath to them after a tough year of quarantine during COVID-19.
"Help make them a little more cheery for the holiday season while they are still with us," Brown said.
Honoring living veterans with a wreath is not a national mission, Brown said, adding that it's something the local group does.
Reardon said showing veterans you care for them and what they did to keep our country strong is a wonderful thing to do, especially during the holiday season.
"All of those who have gone before us and those who are still with us, it's a very, very great thing that the veterans have done to keep our country free," Reardon said.
Gillette Mayor Louise Carter-King spoke of the setting in which Saturday's ceremony took place high on the hill overlooking the city below.
"What a perfect place to honor those that have unselfishly served our country in the armed forces," she said.
After the brief ceremony, the group of attendees dispersed throughout the cemetery with boxes of wreaths to place on the white cross grave markers of those who fought to keep their country free. Although not enough wreaths were sponsored this year for every veteran grave, they were scattered throughout the cemetery to cover as much ground as possible.
