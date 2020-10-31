Randal Hite
Age:
- 50
Occupation:
- Physical therapist at Gillette Physical Therapy
Experience:
- Hite served seven years on the hospital board before resigning in 2019. Two of those years were spent as chairman.
- * More information: Hite did not respond to phone calls and emails for more information about his candicacy.
Kristina Leslie
Age:
- 37
Occupation:
- Doctor of behavioral health, licensed marriage and family therapist and board-certified behavior analyst
Experience:
- She has a master’s degree in clinical psychology, a doctorate in clinical health and said she has worked in the behavioral health field, in one form or another, since she was a teenager.
On applying her past experience to the hospital board:
- “I am still learning. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn more about the various fields that I’ve been involved with on the backside, but wouldn’t have had exposure to previously. I think that my background in behavioral health and integrated care, and the merging of the two, which is the direction Medicare seems to be going, will be helpful as the hospital grows and moves forward.”
Tom Murphy
Age:
- 62
Occupation:
- Self-employed owner of total Lawn Care
Experience:
- Murphy was formerly the mayor of Gillette and a City Council member for six years. He spent another six years of public service on the Public Works and Utilities Advisory Committee. Most recently, he lost in the August Republican primary election when he ran for the state House of Representatives District 53 seat.
On areas of emphasis he would focus on as a new hospital board member: “I don’t know that I have any kind of agenda. I feel like in the health care industry there is consolidation going on, but the best health care facility in northeast Wyoming is an asset we cannot afford to be without. Anything that helps us preserve that asset needs to be done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.