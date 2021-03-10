No longer are decks just a rectangle off the back of the house. Today’s design trends make it an extension of the home to maximize living space.
Demand for decks exploded in 2020, and there is no sign of letting up, said Jase DeBoer, senior marketing manager at Deckorators. If you’re thinking about building a deck, now is the time to start making phone calls because professionals are already booked well into the summer, DeBoer said.
Because lumber prices are at all-time highs due to increased home improvement projects and new home construction, composite decking offers serious advantages such as improved moisture resistance, longer warranties, low maintenance and long-term savings, DeBoer said.
“Actually, at one point in late 2020 treated lumber was about on parity with an entry-level wood-plastic composite decking,” he said.
While last year the deck became a de facto staycation spot, this year the hottest trend is the deck functioning as additional rooms of the home, DeBoer said.
“People are looking at it as sectioning it off in a way where there are pseudo rooms within the deck. You may have a casual discussion space with furniture or a reading area and next to that a space with a table for dining, and next to that the wet bar and the barbecue for cooking and entertaining,” he said. “Many people are building a bar into the deck with maybe an outdoor TV on it so that they can be outside and watch the game to get the idea of going to sports [events], which they can’t do now.”
Other deck rooms may be spaces for adults to work or where children can attend school virtually.
Spaces may be defined by adding pergolas, area rugs, benches, canopies or curtains.
“It’s not completely closed off, but you get the sense that this is like its own room,” DeBoer said.
Multi-level deck design is also trending, where there is a main deck and then a couple of steps down there is a patio area with lights and hardscaping that creates a privacy wall, DeBoer said. These secondary spaces may boast a firepit area, patio heaters, hot tub or swimming pool.
People also want their decks to look like an extension of the home in the sense that it represents an extension of their interior design, DeBoer said. Upgraded materials, light fixtures, colors and finishes on the deck complement the interior design scheme. Wider planks, multiple colors and unique inlays make the deck a reflection of the family’s personal style.
Deck color trends ebb and flow between browns and greys, but right now charcoal greys are incredibly popular, especially dark slate gray, DeBoer said.
Two-tone and three-tone color patterns give outdoor decking interior design style.
“It’s a picture frame effect with the field of the deck in darker gray and the perimeter in a contrasting but complementary lighter gray to create definition,” DeBoer said.
While people love real wood, composite decking options offer plenty of desirable features, DeBoer said. Deckorators’ mineral-based composite decking is stronger and lighter than traditional composites. Because it contains no wood it can be installed directly on the ground or used for planter boxes, boardwalks and around hot tubs and swimming pools.
