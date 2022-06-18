Saturday
Vintage camper show: 10 a.m., Frontier Auto Museum, 205 S Ross Ave.
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Donkey Creek Festival 5K and Kids Run: 8:45 a.m., Gillette College Tech Center, 3251 S 4J Rd.
Monday
ALA-TEEN: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church.
Tuesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Teen Card Club: 4-6 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Al-Anon Meeting: 12 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Wednesday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Thursday
Toddler Time: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Storytime: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Teen Anime Club: 4-5:30 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
Al-Anon Meeting: 7:30 p.m., Roadway Alliance Church, 811 Hemlock Ave.
Saturday
Fast and Furriest walk: 8 a.m., Dalbey Memorial Park.
Teen Open-Play Gaming: 1:30-4 p.m., Campbell County Public Library.
