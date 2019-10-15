Dalton Holst, a Campbell County High School 2016 graduate and redshirt junior quarterback on the Chadron State College football team, led the Nebraska-based team to its second win of the season Saturday over Adams State University.
Holst completed 27-of-41 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while throwing one interception to take a 42-23 victory over the Grizzlies.
The 6-foot-3 Holst is in his third year as the starting quarterback of the Eagles (2-4), and he has thrown for 1,807 yards and 17 touchdowns with five interceptions in six games this season.
Holst leads the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in passing yards per game (302,2), total offense per game (320) and he has the most touchdowns in the conference as well with 17.
Last season, Holst finished the with the highest average passing yards per game in Chadron State history with 235.2.
In 2015, he led the Camels to the Class 4A state championship game and led Wyoming quarterbacks by averaging 265 passing yards per game.
His father, Mitch Holst, serves as an assistant coach for the Camels varsity football team and is head coach of the girls varsity basketball team.
