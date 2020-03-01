Olympic champion Sun Yang banned for 8 years
GENEVA — When the hammer came down on a container holding a vial of Sun Yang’s blood, it ultimately shattered the career of China’s greatest swimmer.
The three-time Olympic champion was banned for eight years on Friday, likely ending the 28-year-old Sun’s racing days before he could defend his 200-meter freestyle title at the Tokyo Games.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his home in September 2018 that turned confrontational.
The most vivid detail of the evidence — a blood sample rendered useless for testing by a hammer blow — left a clear impression on the judges.
A rare hearing in open court in November was reminded of how a security guard instructed by Sun’s mother broke the casing around the vial to ensure the blood could not be used for anti-doping tests. The swimmer lit the early-hours scene with his mobile phone.
“The athlete failed to establish that he had a compelling justification to destroy his sample collection containers and forego the doping control when, in his opinion, the collection protocol was not in compliance,” the CAS panel of three judges agreed in a unanimous verdict.
China’s most famous swimmer, and one of its biggest stars in any sport, had asked CAS for a public trial.
A 10-hour hearing broadcast on the court’s website showed Sun to be evasive at times under questioning that was hampered by severe translation issues between Chinese and English. The CAS panel’s verdict was delayed until all parties got a verified translation.
The 6-foot, 7-inch (2-meter) Sun, the first Chinese swimmer to win Olympic gold, has long been a polarizing figure in the pool.
Romo remains at CBS with long-term contract
Tony Romo will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension.
CBS Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said that the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo’s new deal is worth $17 million a year. If the former Dallas Cowboys star was still playing, that would make him the 17th highest-paid quarterback next season.
CBS’ deal with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo’s contract goes beyond that. CBS is expected to retain their rights when the next round of negotiations start, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with players is finalized.
Romo was hired by CBS in 2017 when he retired after 14 seasons and signed a 3-year deal that averaged $3 million per season. He quickly made an impact being paired with Jim Nantz and was widely hailed as the best analyst to debut since John Madden. Romo’s new contract eclipses the $8 million per year that Madden received with Fox. Adjusting for inflation, the current value of Madden’s contract is $14 million.
Steph Curry not quite ready to return Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had hoped to play for the Warriors on Sunday at home against the Washington Wizards after being sidelined for four months, but he won’t return from a broken left hand quite that soon.
Golden State said Saturday that Curry is participating in full scrimmages during practice and “continues to make good progress in his recovery.” He is scheduled to practice with the G-League Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday and is still expected to play in March, the Warriors said.
Coach Steve Kerr had said before Tuesday’s game against Sacramento that hopefully Curry would return against Washington. But the two-time MVP needed to be re-evaluated Saturday to better determine his status.
Curry has played only four games this season, falling on his hand Oct. 30 against the Suns. The Warriors were playing at Phoenix on Saturday night, mired in an eight-game losing streak.
Infantino says ‘wrong’ only men deciding laws of soccer
HOLYWOOD, Northern Ireland — FIFA President Gianni Infantino acknowledged it was “wrong” that the annual laws of football meeting had only men taking the decisions on Saturday.
FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura could not make the trip to Northern Ireland for the International Football Association Board (IFAB) annual meeting so Infantino headed an all-male delegation from the world governing body.
The board also features the chief executives of the English, Northern Irish, Scottish and Wales FAs who were joined at the gathering by their presidents, who are also all men.
“It’s wrong not to have a woman,” Infantino said. “We should look into that for the future maybe, ask everyone of us to have in its delegation at least one woman. I will certainly propose that.”
The glaring lack of female participation was highlighted in a group photo of wider IFAB meeting participants. There were 28 men and IFAB senior legal counsel Simone Studer was the only woman.
Some delegates were accompanied by partners and a program for the weekend trip to Holywood on the outskirts of Belfast indicated the assumption that women play a secondary role at IFAB.
The IFAB itinerary listed at 10 a.m. “ladies depart for coffee at the Titanic Hotel, Belfast, followed by a tour of Titanic Belfast” alongside a reference to the post-IFAB news conference. The program said at 1:30 p.m. “ladies return by coach for lunch” at the hotel being used for the IFAB meeting.
IFAB is a 134-year-old board that sets the laws of the game. Its annual meeting locations typically rotate between England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Zurich, which is home to FIFA.
When IFAB met in Aberdeen in March 2019, female partners of delegates were taken to a flower-arranging class. The meeting in March 2016 saw wives and girlfriends taken to a cookery class while men went to Swansea for a soccer match against Norwich.
Infantino, who has four daughters, regularly talks about the importance of his own household.
IFAB does have advisory panels which feature women, including Scotland manager Shelley Kerr and Welsh referee Cheryl Foster.
The news conference after the IFAB meeting was also dominated by male journalists, with only one female reporter attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.