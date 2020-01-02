Wyoming basketball loses to Boise St. 65-54
BOISE, Idaho — Justinian Jessup scored 13 of his 20 points in the second half and Boise State pulled Wyoming 65-54 on Wednesday night.
Abu Kigab had 15 points, nine in the second half, for the Broncos (10-5, 2-1 Mountain West Conference), who won their fourth consecutive game. RJ Williams added 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Jessup made a layup, sandwiched around a pair of Kigab baskets and Williams had a 3-point play for a 9-0 run in the middle of the quarter that put Boise State up for good, 46-41. After Hunter Maldonado knocked down a jumper for the Cowboys, Williams made two more jumpers and Jessup hit a 3. for a 51-43 lead.
Jessup’s third triple, with 2:07 to play, kept the lead at eight. It also put him two shy of tying Anthony Drmic’s career record.
The Broncos went 6 of 6 from the line in the final 1:16
Derrick Alston Jr., the Broncos’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 21 points per game, scored 4 points on 1-of-10 shooting.
Jake Hendricks had 16 points for the Cowboys (5-10, 0-3). Maldonado added 14 points. A.J. Banks had seven rebounds.
Cold shooting Boise State, 3 of 15 on 3-pointers and 39% overall, turned 22 Wyoming turnovers into 26 points and went 22 of 26 from the foul line, where the Cowboys were 10 of 12.
Only perfect World Series game pitcher dies
NEW YORK — Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory when he threw a perfect game in 1956 with the New York Yankees for the only no-hitter in World Series history, died Wednesday night. He was 90.
He died of esophageal cancer while in hospice in Hayden, Idaho, said Larsen’s agent, Andrew Levy.
In a Christmas Day message on social media, son Scott Larsen said his father was diagnosed with cancer soon after his annual trip to St. Louis in August to the St. Louis Browns Historical Society. He had recently completed radiation therapy.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Thursday that Larsen’s perfect game has “remained unique for 63 years and counting.”
“On a team of many stars, Don illustrated that anyone can make history — even perfection — on our sport’s biggest stage,” Manfred said.
Larsen was the unlikeliest of characters to attain what so many Hall of Famers couldn’t pull off in the Fall Classic. He was 81-91 lifetime, never won more than 11 games in a season and finished an unsightly 3-21 with Baltimore in 1954, the year before he was dealt to the Yankees as part of an 18-player trade.
Tagovailoa tweets NFL decision coming Jan. 6
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said on Twitter that he will announce Jan. 6 whether he will enter the NFL draft or return to college for another season.
Tagovailoa is recovering from season-ending hip surgery and has not played since being injured at Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had surgery two days later.
Tagovailoa is a junior and considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the country.
Redskins hire Ron Rivera as new head coach
WASHINGTON — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder’s latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise.
Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins’ top candidate and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.
“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.,” Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”
The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority to be named full-time coach in Redskins franchise history.
Rivera is the seventh coach hired by Snyder in his two decades of ownership, which have included just five playoff appearances.
Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015.
“He gets the best out of players,” said Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who played for Rivera with Carolina. “And not just players, but men. He builds men and guys — and also builds character, and sets them up not just for football, but sets (them up) in life. I think that’s the first and foremost thing you want to see in anybody, that they actually care about you instead of the game itself.”
The Redskins are the first team that fired its coach this season to fill the position. Snyder zeroed in on Rivera, who flew to Washington on Monday to meet with him about the job.
“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” Rivera said in a statement.
Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, a favorite of Allen, who was fired after going 62-97-1 during his 10 years with the organization.
Snyder and Allen fired Jay Gruden in October after a 0-5 start to his sixth season. Rivera was fired by the Panthers in December after starting 5-7.
Carolina made the playoffs four times during Rivera’s tenure, including a 15-1 season in 2015.
“Those Panther teams were tough and physical,” said Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, the team’s longest-tenured player. “Obviously they made the Super Bowl that one year. We played against them that year and they really were a damn good team that year. He’s always had a physical, tough bunch. I know that.”
Rivera previously was a defensive coordinator for the Bears and Chargers. He should boost a Redskins defense that underachieved and finished 27th out of 32 NFL teams.
“Just not consistent enough is the big word of the year,” defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. “We have a young group, young defense and, I mean, (the) only place from here is up, honestly.”
Rivera goes from coaching Cam Newton with Carolina to younger quarterback Dwayne Haskins with Washington. Haskins, whom the Redskins selected 15th overall and goes into 2020 as the starter, met Rivera during the pre-draft process.
“He’s a good dude,” Haskins said. “I heard a lot of good things about him. We’ll see what happens.”
Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio has been rumored as a defensive coordinator candidate under Rivera in Washington. There’s a good chance current offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell sticks around given his success devising a scheme for Haskins and rookie receivers Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims.
“Kevin’s a great guy and I hope he gets the opportunity to stay,” Haskins said. “We’ve grown a lot throughout the year. I think he’s going to be a really great offensive coach in the NFL.”
