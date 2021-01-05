Crime Stoppers seeks help in solving a destruction of property that happened at Sunflower Park at the 2400 block of Dogwood Avenue in November. Someone shot out two light fixtures with a BB or pellet gun. The cost of replacing the lights is estimated at $4,400.
If you have information that can solve this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at 307-228-4276. You can remain anonymous and may earn up to $1,000 in reward.
