Blues player suffers cardiac arrest on bench
ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester was hospitalized and undergoing tests early Wednesday after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of the Blues’ game against the Ducks.
The team said in a statement late Tuesday night that the 36-year-old Bouwmeester was conscious and alert. Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Bouwmeester was awake, alert and moving his arms and legs as he was transported from the arena.
“Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay,” Armstrong said.
Teammates Vince Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo immediately called for help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period. After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to an Orange County hospital.
Two Ohio State football players accused of rape
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Ohio State University football players were booked into jail early Wednesday on charges of rape and kidnapping, police said.
Police charged defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, late Tuesday, The Columbus Dispatch reported. They are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning. There was no word on whether the men had attorneys to speak for them.
The woman told police she was hanging out with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on Feb. 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex, according to an affidvait. The woman stopped and told Riep she didn’t want to continue. Wint then entered the room and asked if he could join.
Wint then allegedly grabbed the woman by her neck and raped her, she said in the affidavit. Reip held the woman down with his body while Wint forced oral sex. The woman pushed Wint away, according to the affidavit, but he again forced her to have oral sex.
After several minutes, they stopped and Riep told the woman that she needed to say what happened was “consensual on a video recording while laughing at her,” according to the affidavit.
Ron Roenicke named Red Sox manager
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager Tuesday, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team’s pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.
The move is an indication that Roenicke — and perhaps the entire Red Sox organization — will escape punishment in baseball’s sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating, but the team has maintained that there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.
A decision from Major League Baseball had been expected before the start of spring training, but a person with knowledge of the probe said the investigation would continue into next week. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because there was no formal announcement.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.
‘Minnesota Badgers’ onesie sold by Target
MINNEAPOLIS — Target admits a onesie it carried in some stores misidentified the mascot for the largest university in its home state.
The Minneapolis-based retail giant apologized to University of Minnesota Golden Gophers fans Tuesday for carrying a maroon onesie with the words “Minnesota Badgers,” the nickname of Big Ten rival Wisconsin.
The fan website GopherHole.com tweeted a photo from a woman who noticed the onesies while shopping Sunday at a Target in Minneapolis.
“Color us red,” Target said in a statement. “As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers.”
Kileigh Carpenter, a former University of Minnesota employee who spotted the onesie, said she was “happy to see both fan bases unite.”
