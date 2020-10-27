Since the resignation of former councilman Shay Lundvall, the mayor and council have been the targets of repeated protests, criticism and calls for resignations. What changes, if any, can the council make to smooth this rift?
Nathan McLeland
Our city has been going through a difficult time and there has been a rift in our community.
Having conversations about our different opinions seems to quickly devolve into shouting matches and attacks on social media.
When I interviewed in December 2018 for the seat I now hold, I told the council that I would be candid and respectful, and I have.
I have been listening to the comments directed at the council and some points bear consideration, while others are not based in fact.
Disagreement is healthy for a democracy and can exist with respect on both sides. I think that for this rift to heal, everyone needs to be willing to have productive conversations, listen to differing opinions and be willing to accept that in the end, we still may not agree.
I hope that as we move forward, we can find a way back to a place where this kind of dialogue can happen.
