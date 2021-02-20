A Feb. 9 News Record story incorrectly stated that Campbell County bought 51 acres of land from the Kluver family for $636,000.
Campbell County acquired the property from Exxon in 1983. It was a land swap, so no money exchanged hands. It was subject to a 10-year grazing lease between Exxon and the Kluvers. Since the end of that lease, the county has continued to lease the property to the Kluvers.
