The Gillette College women’s soccer team (4-1) won its fourth straight game Sunday at Pronghorn Field.
Against Northwest College (NWC) of Powell, the Pronghorns kept rolling with their offense with a 7-2 victory in their final game of the Dental Care Invite.
In the last four games, Gillette has outscored opponents 37-3.
Liliana Hernandez started the scoring for the Pronghorns in the 33rd minute with an assist from Sarah Williams. Jaycie Greene added on in the 46th minute and finished with two more goals for a hat trick over the Trappers.
NWC’s Sapirah Broussard scored to make it 2-1 at the 49-minute mark, and Gillette responded with a goal each from Greene, Mollly Fehringer and Williams.
NWC’s Ali Krediet scored to make it 5-2, but the Pronghorns shut the door for good with a goal from Kallie Warren and Greene in the final 15 minutes of play.
The Pronghorns next play in Rock Springs at Western Wyoming College at 3 p.m. Friday.
