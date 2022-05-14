WY has ‘momentum,’ must keep moving forward, Gordon says
Wyoming has been making moves coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are more opportunities in this state now than ever before, Gordon said. But work still needs to be done, especially in the industries of energy, tourism and agriculture.
That was the message Gov. Mark Gordon had for the audience at the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce’s annual governor’s luncheon Wednesday afternoon.
“The pandemic was a little bit of a shock to the system, but we moved forward,” Gordon said. “Wyoming got a little bit of momentum from that.”
No other state put a higher percentage of CARES dollars toward small businesses than Wyoming, Gordon said. And when people recognized that Wyoming was open for business, “they wanted to come here to enjoy what we have,” he said.
Gordon praised Gillette and Campbell County for the work that’s being done to advance coal and carbon research.
“You have put more effort and time to figuring out ways we can make sure that coal mining, coal use and what coal can provide to this nation, continues to be relevant, even in the face of some pretty significant headwinds,” he said.
The state and the University of Wyoming have partnered with local governments on a number of projects, including the Integrated Test Center and the Wyoming Innovation Center, to look at different uses of coal. Gordon said he’s hopeful that the research, as well as commercial applications from that research, can take place in Campbell County.
“What coal actually provides is an amazing opportunity,” he said.
Additionally, he’s hopeful the presidential administration will reopen oil and gas leases and reinstate the leases that were paused a year ago.
The state also needs to expand its agriculture industry. Gordon said money has been put into meat processing and better branding of Wyoming products, and that the state has “tremendous opportunities to re-envision the way agriculture is delivered in this country.”
“There’s no place on earth that has cleaner water, cleaner air, or cleaner conditions for livestock,” he said.
As for tourism, the state’s No. 2 industry, Wyoming can be doing much more to diversify that sector. Everyone knows about Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons and Jackson, but there are other parts of the state that deserve the spotlight as well, he said.
“I am committed to making sure our legacy industries are also front and center, that they’re not left behind,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Business Occupational Outlook Tool Sets, or BOOTS, initiative, was recently launched to address challenges that Wyoming faces related to education and workforce. Gordon said this will give residents and businesses a better understanding of what jobs are available in this state, what pathways of education are available for those jobs and the growth potential for Wyoming industries both regionally and statewide.
Gordon said the goal is to help community colleges better respond to the needs of the businesses and the towns that they’re in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.