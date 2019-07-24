Boxer, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring
MOSCOW — Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.
The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in Friday’s light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He underwent surgery but his heart stopped Tuesday, the federation said.
Dadashev was hospitalized at UM Prince George’s Hospital Center shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.
Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head in his corner as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: “You’re getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this.”
Shortly after, the referee stopped the bout at McGirt’s request.
The Russian Boxing Federation’s secretary general, Umar Kremlev, said the federation would investigate whether anyone was at fault for Dadashev’s death.
“We need to know the truth about what happened,” Kremlev wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “I believe that some human factors intervened, that there was some kind of violation.”
He added the federation would give Dadashev’s family financial support.
Hungarian breaks Phelps’ 200 fly record
GWANGJU, South Korea — Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships, breaking Michael Phelps’ 10-year-old world record.
Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds on Wednesday to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.
The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.
Chad le Clos of South Africa took out the race under world-record pace through the first lap before Milak gained the lead after 150 meters.
Messi suspended from World Cup qualifier
ASUNCION, Paraguay — Lionel Messi was suspended from Argentina’s first qualifying march for the 2022 World Cup and fined $1,500 by South American soccer’s governing body.
CONMEBOL said its decision Tuesday resulted from Messi’s red card during Argentina’s 2-1 win over Chile on July 6 in the third place match of the Copa America. Messi was ejected in the 37th minute after an altercation with Chile’s Gary Medel, who also received a red card.
South American qualifying starts in March.
The decision does not mention Messi’s attacks against the Copa America organization. Messi said there was corruption in the tournament and that the tournament was set up for Brazil to win. Messi later apologized to CONMEBOL for his comments.
Dwight Gooden arrested in N.J. on DWI charges
NEWARK, N.J. — Former New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden was arrested again in New Jersey on Monday night, this time on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Gooden was pulled over after driving the wrong way down a one-way road, Newark police said. It was the second time he has been arrested in as many months.
Gooden, 54, was charged with drug possession charges after two plastic baggies allegedly containing cocaine were found in his car during a traffic stop in Holmdel last month.
In a text message to Newsday on Tuesday, Gooden thanked everyone for their support “in this horrible struggle.”
“My apologies to everyone I let down or disappointed. ...I have no excuse for my action so I am going away for a while to try and save my life.” Gooden said. “This is the worst I’ve ever been through all my struggles. But I am going to keep fighting no matter how embarrassing, shameful or selfish I am feeling.”
Gooden’s attorney, William Petrillo, declined to comment to Newsday. After the June arrest, Petrillo asked the public to “reserve judgment.”
He said that the former player “is a kind man with a generous heart, who continually volunteers his time doing charitable work. He is loved by many and has the full support of family and friends.”
Gooden won the National League Cy Young Award with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees.
He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.
